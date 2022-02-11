U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,495.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,118.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,694.00
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.70
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.28
    +1.40 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    -0.50 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1405
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0030
    -0.0280 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    24.07
    +4.11 (+20.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8470
    -0.1830 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,708.30
    -401.42 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.94
    -7.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.75
    -43.65 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

UAE High-Tech Investment Specialist, ICICB, Commits to the Evolution of the Digital Transformation Through Crypto Payments and Blockchain Technology

·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / From Bitcoin surpassing $1 trillion in market value to interests in NFTs exploding after Beeple's $69 million sale, the crypto space and DOAs (decentralized autonomous organizations) officially entered the mainstream in 2021. The fueled growth of cryptocurrencies underlines the state of digital evolution in which the world of today is experiencing.

ICICB, the leading Dubai-based financial pioneer, have portrayed their ambition to heighten the burgeoning technological leaps within the crypto space, through the launch of an all-interactive blockchain solution that encompasses fascinating attributes, distinguishing the firm from fierce competitors. The innovative firm has adopted a transformational management style and poured investments to develop its vast blockchain ecosystem into a solution that will revamp user experiences all round. In a space where many are attempting to compete, the UAE industry leader is pursuing dynamic investment strategies to create sustainable competitive edges in the emerging blockchain space inspired by automation and artificial intelligence.

In an attempt to transform the digital financial industry into a decentralized virtual-reality platform, ICICB has revealed the intricacies involved in their blockchain solution. Breaking the boundaries with decentralized payments and artificial intelligence, the blockchain solution by ICICB has sparked particular interest within the smart UAE financial community through the aims of revolutionizing the ease-of-use, speed, transaction costs and versatility hallmarks of other ecosystems. These new comprehensive features will advance the competitive position of the investment firm, whilst digital assets arise to be completely utilized as conventional financial transactions. The unwavering characteristics lay the foundation for the upcoming projects that ICICB hope to dap into in the near-future. The ingenious firm has teased gaming, metaverse and NFT projects encompassed within their fully operational blockchain ecosystem that will be introduced shortly after the private sale launch on 22.02.2022.

The experienced team behind the ICICB project hold their ‘dynamic entrepreneurial strategies' accountable for the fast-growing success that the blockchain solution achieved. They have deployed intelligent financial services in the investment project to mitigate risks and authenticate user verification by placing them at the frontline of decentralized transaction trust sources. "The ever-evolving blockchain solutions are on the verge of recreating the world we live in" the group declared. "It will be the next generation of network, embracing augmented and virtual reality, as well as other immersive technology which inevitably contributes to the widespread adoption and stability of blockchain solutions".

Following the generation of brand recognition and trust through the firm's cutting-edge ability to exceed client expectations, they hope to cement their contribution within the blockchain economy. The blockchain solution, which has been dubbed as "the next big thing" within the UAE advisor community, is set to offer a one-of-a-kind seamless interconnectivity feature making it user-friendly and secure for the digital universe. Investors will be enabled to participate in the private sale starting on February 22nd, 2022 which will be a milestone for the firm's innovative efforts.

About ICICB

ICICB is an investment holding company specialized in financial services and investment offerings. Emerging as one of the fastest growing multinational investment companies, they are based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The group serves a variety of industries including digital banking, consulting, medical care and commercial real estate. Over the past few years, ICICB's mission has been the development and advancement of digital technology, integrated with everyday life to increase efficiency and sustainability.

Visit www.icicb.com for more information.

Contact:

Mustafa Bahr
ICICB
info@icicb.com

SOURCE: ICICB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688384/UAE-High-Tech-Investment-Specialist-ICICB-Commits-to-the-Evolution-of-the-Digital-Transformation-Through-Crypto-Payments-and-Blockchain-Technology

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • Visa had a monopoly on payments at the Olympics for 36 years. China put an end to that

    Traditionally, there are two payment options at the Olympics: Visa and cash. This year there's three.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The metaverse describes a virtual world that has the potential to add a new dimension to the way we interact socially and the way we do business. But when we arrive in the year 2030 and look back, these might turn out to be short-term issues that wound up delivering long-term gains.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Better Investments Than AT&T

    Investors in AT&T (NYSE: T) are likely down on the news that they will be collecting less in dividends from the telecom giant. An adjustment, however, wasn't a surprise given that the company was spinning off WarnerMedia and hinted last year that it would need to "resize" its dividend.

  • Explainer-The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should care

    The U.S. Treasury yield curve has been flattening over the last few months as the Federal Reserve prepares to hike rates, and some analysts are forecasting more extreme moves or even inversion. Unabated inflation supports their argument, with recent consumer prices readings fueling market expectations that the Fed may increase rates more aggressively than anticipated to cool the economy. The shape of the yield curve is a key metric investors watch as it impacts other asset prices, feeds through to banks' returns and even predicts how the economy will fare.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    When dividend stocks go on sale, it can be an opportunity for investors to lock in a higher-than-normal yield. The dividend yield, of course is a function of both quarterly payments and the share price; when the latter falls, the yield goes up. A couple of already high-yielding stocks that are paying more than the S&P 500 average of 1.3% and have fallen near their 52-week lows are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • Under Armour Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Falling.

    Under Armour stock slumped in premarket trading after the company posted strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, but said supply-chain issues could have a bigger impact than previously expected. Under Armour posted revenue of $1.5 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up 8% from last year, narrowly beating the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The forecast includes about 10 percentage points of issues tied to reductions in its spring and summer order book from ongoing supply chain constraints, the company said.

  • Inflation Is Surging. Here Are Some Portfolio Changes to Consider.

    Strategists at Janus Henderson see ongoing market rotation into value and small-cap stocks but say interest rates may not rise much more than they already have.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Silver Prices Whipsaw as Inflation Hits a 40-year High

    Jobless claims fell more than expected

  • Inflation is 'out of control,' and it may make the Fed trigger happy: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 11, 2022.