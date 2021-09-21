U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.25
    +39.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,169.00
    +330.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,131.00
    +121.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.80
    +27.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.31
    +1.02 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.30
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    +2.04 (+9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3690
    +0.0031 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5630
    +0.1430 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,238.62
    -1,740.75 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.15
    -51.23 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.64
    +75.73 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

UAE K12 E-Learning Market and Kid’s Activity Kit Subscription Market to be valued AED 250 Million and AED 5.4 Million respectively by 2025: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·8 min read

The report provides the industry size basis revenue and a number of subscribers of the activity kit subscription industry in UAE, supply ecosystem analysis, subscriber profile basis various socio-demographic variables, market segmentation, business model analysis, revenue stream analysis competition benchmarking, porter five force analysis, BCG Matrix analysis, COVID impact, future projections and expected trends & challenges.

Gurugram, India, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Changing lifestyle with increasing number of dual working parents and kids spending majority of time with house-helps has led to increasing need of self-engaging, fun and educational solution such as activity kits.

  • Activity kit demand expected to thrive with increasing foreign competition and introduction of educational curriculum and skill development based activity boxes.

  • UAE E-Learning industry is gaining traction due to increasing marketing efforts by Indian companies and with entry of offline institutes in online coaching.

Increasing Foreign Competition and Re-Engineering Activity Box Themes: Due to presence of large number of expats in UAE, Indian companies such as Flinto and Magic Crate are already supplying activity kits in UAE. Unlike local companies in UAE these companies have a strong sale and marketing strategy and can therefore expand easily in the country. Xplorabox also have plans to expand in GCC. Majority of the existing activity kits are based on art & craft theme and are therefore used just as a fun activity. Increasing awareness about “Learning by Doing” methodology in schools will lead to increase in traction towards curriculum aligned boxes which can help in delivering education in a fun way. Demand from older age groups will also increase with inclusion of interesting themes such as math, science, robotics, coding, etc and by making the activities difficult and interesting.

Increasing Sales of Activity Kit through B2B2C Partnerships:
Majority of companies have small teams and therefore rely on social media and word-of-mouth for marketing. However schools can be the best platform to market their product as the adoption rate of educational products suggested by school or teachers is always high. Companies can enter into commission partnership with schools and pre-schools to increase their sales. For instance, My Discovery Lab provides 10% commission to its school partners for every lead and in exchange it provides free assemblies, prizes for STEAM excellence, parent workshops, and support with partner school’s STEAM curriculum.

Introduction of Coding and Arabic Courses by E-Learning Companies: Irrespective of the curriculum, Arabic is a compulsory subject in all government as well as private schools in UAE. Expats students usually have to join a additional Arabic coaching classes as their parents are also not able to help them with the subject. E-Learning Players can takeover or partner with an existing Arabic Coaching institute such as Appy kids, Keefak, Inlingua and others to introduce Arabic coaching. Increasing awareness of vocational courses for kids have lead to increase in demand of coding courses. There are various offline coding & computers training centers such as Shinning Star, Sylvan Learning, Witty Learning and online players such as Coding Circle, Penrose, Code Monkey, etc in UAE. BYJU’s Toppr and Vedantu are expected to launch their coding courses WhitHatJr, Toppr Codr and Vedantu Superkids in UAE.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "UAE Experiential Learning Market Outlook to 2025- Concentrated Activity Box and E-Learning Segment Paving Ways for International Players to Expand" observed that existing experiential learning industry in UAE has multiple gaps which can filled by introduction of an integrated solution that enables curriculum based learning along with skill based learning with the help of multiple methods including activity boxes, educational videos, stories, books, games, quizzes and one-o-one classes. The activity kit industry and K12 E-Learning industry is expected to grow at CAGR (2020-2025) 22.2% and 40.9% respectively.

Key Segments Covered: -
K8 Activity Kit Industry Revenue By Age Group

  • 0-3 years

  • 4-6 years

  • 7-9 years

  • 10-14 years

K8 Activity Kit Industry Revenue By Subscription Type

  • 1 Month

  • 2 Month

  • 3 Months

  • 6 Months

  • 12 Months

  • Others (4 Month, 8 Month & 9 Month)

K8 Activity Kit Industry Revenue By Emirate

  • Dubai

  • Abu Dhabi

  • Sharjah

  • Others (Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Fujairah)

K12 E-Learning Industry Revenue By Grade

  • UKG- Grade 3

  • Grade 4-5

  • Grade 6-8

  • Grade 9-12

Key Target Audience:-

  • E-Learning Companies

  • Activity Kit Companies

  • Toy Companies

  • Schools

  • Pre-Schools

  • Government Authority

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2017-2020

  • Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Companies Mentioned:-
UAE Activity Kit Subscription Competitive Ecosystem

  • Monki Box

  • Baby Box Swop

  • My Discovery Lab

  • The Happy Box

  • Kids Fun Box

  • Peekado

UAE K12 E-Learning Competitive Ecosystem

  • BYJU’s

  • Toppr

  • Vedantu

  • Knowledge Planet

  • Meccademia

Key Topics Covered in the Report: -

  • Target Addressable Audience, Serviceable Addressable Market and Share of Market for Experiential Learning

  • Snapshot of Dubai Education Industry

  • Snapshot of Abu Dhabi Education Industry

  • Existing Gaps in Experiential Learning Industry

  • Supply Ecosystem

  • Business Model Analysis in Activity Kit Industry

  • Revenue Streams in Activity Kit Industry

  • Organizational Structure of Activity Kit Company

  • Case Studies of Offline Players Providing Experiential Learning in UAE such as Sylvan Learning Dubai and Metamindz

  • Porter Five Force Analysis for Activity Kit Industry and E-Learning Industry

  • BCG Matrix for Activity Kit Industry

  • Impact of COVID

  • Demand Side Survey Analysis

  • Analyst Recommendation

  • GTM Strategy for a New Entrant (Market Potential, Target Audience Bracketing, Product Positioning, Product Pricing Strategy, Marketing and Customer Acquisition Strategy and Potential Risks)

  • Abu Dhabi K12 E-Learning Market

  • Activity Kit Companies Growth in UAE

  • Activity Kits for Kids in UAE

  • Baby Box Swop Market Share

  • Best Experiential learning programs in UAE

  • BYJU’s Number of Users in UAE

  • COVID 19 Impact UAE Experiential Learning Market

  • Dubai Educational Kit Industry

  • Dubai K12 E-Learning Market

  • Dubai STEM Activity Kit Industry

  • E-Learning Companies in UAE

  • K12 E-Learning Market in UAE

  • K8 Activity Kit Industry Revenue

  • Kids Fun Box Subscription Price

  • Monki Box Market Revenue in UAE

  • My Discovery Lab Revenue

  • The Happy Box Business Model

  • Toppr’s Paid Users in UAE

  • UAE Ed-Tech Market Growth

  • UAE Educational Boxes Industry

  • UAE Experiential Learning Industry

  • UAE Experiential Learning Market

  • UAE K12 E-Learning Market

  • UAE K12 Ed-Tech Market

  • UAE K12 Online Coding Market

  • UAE K12 Online Learning Market

  • UAE K8 E-Learning Market

  • UAE Online Education Market

  • UAE Private K12 Education Market

  • UAE Remote Learning Market

  • UAE Skill Based Learning Market

  • UAE STEM Boxes Industry

  • UAE STEM Boxes Subscription Market

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link: -

UAE Experiential Learning Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: -

Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market Outlook to 2025 - Rising initiatives by Government and Growing K-12 Enrollments to Boost E-Learning Market

The Saudi Arabia E-Learning market was observed to grow with a stable growth pattern in the review period 2015-2020P. Factors such as surging internet users, technological advancement in E-learning, increasing Smartphone penetration, Surge in number of distance learning users and others have helped the e-learning industry to grow in Saudi Arabia in terms of revenue.

Turkey E-Learning Technology and Content Market Outlook to 2023 - Growing Demand for M-Learning and Higher Use of Videos and Animation to Foster Market Growth

The E-Learning Market in Turkey grew at a positive double digit CAGR between 2013 and 2018. The E-learning market of Turkey is in its nascent phase and is moving towards growth that is boosted by increased internet penetration, increased number of smartphone users and various initiatives undertaken by the Government of Turkey such as FATIH Initiative. The market includes companies providing both technology and content services. The industry is slowly implementing technologies such as AR and VR. The increase in the internet penetration to 65.0% of the total population along with increase in the number of smart phone users to 46.5 million in the year 2018 has given a boost to market revenues.

India Experiential Learning Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Growing Awareness About Early Childhood Development Backed by Availability of Popular Kids-Friendly Themes

The activity kit industry in India is at its nascent stage and has penetrated <1% of its target addressable market. The industry has gained prominence since 2016 with entry of new players. The subscription price is highly volatile due to presence of demand seasonality. Over the review period, the activity kit market in India observed a healthy growth both in terms of revenues as well as number of subscribers.

Working Professional & Ed-Tech/University Paradigm Analysis for Online Up-skilling/Re-Skilling Programs during COVID-19 period

While the pandemic has proved to be a difficult opponent for most industries, Ed-Tech is one such disruptive sector wherein, the pandemic has accentuated the demand for online learning. Ed-Tech players especially in the Higher Education segment have been experiencing considerable spikes in users accessing their platform. Metrics including Users, Engagement, Completion Rates, Leads Generated & Revenues have risen during this period for Ed-Tech companies.

Vietnam E-Learning Market Outlook to 2023 – Driven by Rising Adoption of Smartclasses, E-books in Schools and MOOCs and Smart Authoring Tools in Corporate Training and Test Preparation Segment

The E-learning market in Vietnam grew at a positive double digit CAGR between 2013 and 2018. There has been an increase in the number of internet users over the years. The internet penetration rate has increased by 8.0% from 2017 to 2019. In 2017, the internet penetration rate of Vietnam was 53.0% which now accounts to 61.0% in the year 2019. The increase in the number of internet users in Vietnam indicates that more people has access to internet, hence, making learning through internet easier. With the emergence of ICT in Vietnam, the government took initiatives to promote Internet of Things, big data, 4G LTE, 5G and artificial intelligence in Vietnam. Along with the entry of 4G and 5G network, the total number of smartphone users was witnessed to increase thereby, improving the scope for E-learning within Vietnam.

Contact Us: -
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us: - Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249


Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • 3 reasons why FDA advisors rejected Pfizer’s booster for the general public

    Meg Fitzgerald, “Ascending Davos” Author and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of vaccines, the FDA rejecting Pfizer's booster shot for the general public and the importance of getting young children vaccinated as soon as possible.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Oil Gains With Equities Rebounding, Ida-Hit Output Still Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a two-day decline with a selloff in global equities easing and some crude output still shut three weeks after Hurricane Ida hit the U.S.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveFu

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Test Key Support as Prices are Oversold

    Silver prices moved lower but bounced off key support levels despite a rally in the dollar. The rise of the greenback on Monday generated headwinds for silver prices as risk-off speed accelerates. Gold prices have failed to become the security of choice during a risk-off period, edged slightly higher, which helped buoy silver.

  • Doctor reacts to U.S. travel ban changes

    Baylor College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Sara Andrabi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the requirement of vaccinations for foreign travelers and other trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.&nbsp;

  • How recruitment 'ghosting' is impacting mental health of job applicants

    'Ghosting' is becoming more common among professional recruiters, research suggests. And it’s having a seriously detrimental impact on job applicants.

  • Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Jack Dorsey, Others Misled Investors

    Twitter disclosed a binding agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, under which the social network will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading user-engagement info to investors. The original lawsuit, filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder, alleged Dorsey and others including former CEO Dick Costolo and board member Evan Williams hid facts […]

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UK COVID rebound stalls amid recruitment and supply chain issues

    Overall, the haulage driver shortage combined with global supply issues caused UK manufacturing sector lead times to lengthen to the greatest extent since the peak of the pandemic in April 2020.

  • ConocoPhillips to Buy Shell Permian Assets for $9.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Permian Basin assets for $9.5 billion in cash, accelerating the consolidation of the largest U.S. oil patch.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Far

  • Why is natural gas so expensive right now?

    Cold winters, hot summers, and lackluster output from renewables are driving natural gas and electricity prices to record highs.

  • Gas prices soar 16pc as Russia keeps taps closed

    Government plans gas rescue package as a million families face energy bill price hike Mounting fears of a 1970s-style three-day week as Britain's energy crunch deepens Markets endure global sell off as US stocks tumble FTSE 100 closes 0.8pc lower Matthew Lynn: Macron’s defence disaster is a golden opportunity for Global Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • America’s policy toward China is misdirected, because it would actually strengthen China and weaken the United States

    China's industrial policy is a weakness, so why should the U.S. copy it or demand that Beijing abandon it?

  • Norway promises Europe more gas as prices soar

    Norway agreed on Monday to increase natural gas exports to the rest of Europe as record high wholesale natural gas prices prompted suppliers in Britain to seek state support and raised fears of a food supply crunch. Wholesale gas prices have soared in recent months as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe, leading to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the food industry. Britain's biggest energy companies have asked the government for support to help cover the cost of taking on customers from firms that have gone bust due to soaring wholesale gas prices, sources in the companies said.

  • China expert: 'There’s going to be a lot of pain' before Evergrande saga is over

    Markets sold off on Monday amid worries about Chinese property giant Evergrande's massive debt load, and one expert warns that there is more agony coming for anyone connected to Evergrande.