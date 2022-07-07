U.S. markets closed

UAE Liquid Eggs Market is slated to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% by the end of 2031 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

UAE Market Study on Liquid Eggs: Interest in Cage-free Eggs Rising Rapidly across the Country

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UAE liquid eggs market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach a market valuation of US$ 4,548.4 ‘000 by the end of 2031, as per the detailed industry analysis by Persistence Market Research.

Consumers are experimenting with more unusual and creative food offerings. In order to meet the constantly expanding needs of consumers, food manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and developments to create new food items with functional and nutritional properties. One such cutting-edge product that is now grabbing huge attention is liquid eggs. This is because of their increased utility, including convenience and reduced waste. Consumers are adopting more sustainable and healthier behaviors, which might present a business opportunity for liquid egg manufacturers.

Health-consciousness among consumers in the Middle East has risen in recent years due to rising awareness about the side effects of synthetic products. The market for food products, including liquid eggs, in Arab countries, especially in GCC countries, is growing at an unprecedented rate.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33132

Over the past few decades, consumers have started facing several lifestyle-related health issues such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular problems, etc. These health issues have given rise to health-consciousness and have prompted consumers to pay extra attention to their diet. Manufacturers are also ensuring high-quality standards through safe and sustainable production, leading to growth in demand for healthy foods such as liquid egg products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The UAE market for liquid eggs is expected to expand at a volume CAGR of 4.6% through 2031.

  • Based on product type, egg yolks account for a volume share of 24.2% in 2022.

  • Consumption of liquid eggs in the UAE is expected to reach 5,568 tons by the end of 2031.

  • Based on source, sales of cage-free liquid eggs are expected to be valued at US$ 134.2 Mn in 2022.

  • Under distribution channel, the business to consumer segment is expected to expand at a volume CAGR of 5.1% and reach 803 tons by 2031.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33132

“Demand for liquid eggs is increasing in the UAE because of their utilization in several industries. Manufacturers are focusing on providing convenience to customers by investing in research & technology. Demand for cage-free production of egg liquids is expected to grow as people are shifting their preferences to organic and natural products," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of liquid eggs in the UAE are majorly focusing on advanced technology to increase the efficiency of farming and improve the quality of eggs, along with simplifying the process of procuring good quality eggs from farms to their processing units.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33132

  • Al Zain Farms LLC has incorporated modern and technologically-advanced equipment from Europe in its farms and production centers.

  • Anako focuses on combining advanced technological methods to develop pasteurized liquid eggs and egg products suitable for various cuisines.

  • EggTech SA is a technologically-inspired company that focuses on driving its growth through technological advancements. For this purpose, the company has made valuable investments in acquiring state-of-the-art equipment and pasteurization facilities that produce the highest quality liquid eggs, yolks, and albumin products.

  • Ovostar Union focuses on technological advancements for the processing of eggs, right from breaking to packaging.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33132

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the UAE liquid eggs market, presenting historical data (2016-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2031. The study offers compelling insights based on product type (egg whites, egg yolks, and whole eggs), source (cage-free and conventional), end use (foodservice industry, retail/household, food industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pet food), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), across the United Arab Emirates.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


