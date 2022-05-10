U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

UAE NewTribe Capital to invest 5 million USD in Blockchain NEAR Projects

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE-based Venture Capital Fund NewTribe Capital, which invests in early-stage Blockchain and crypto projects, is set to invest five million USD in NEAR Protocol Ecosystem projects with the aim of boosting NEAR ecosystem's growth in the UAE and globally.

NewTribe and NEAR Logos
NewTribe and NEAR Logos

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a leading blockchain platform for Web 3.0 development. It provides solutions for scaling and eliminating barriers to Web 3.0 adoption. NEAR's features include high speeds, low fees, and progressive UX. It allows users to reach new levels of experience without the issues of traditional dApps experience when it comes to user experience, slower transaction times, and costs.

"We've been following NEAR for a while and considering it a strong technology, we see a big potential for its rapid growth. We are glad to be the first VC fund supporting the development of the NEAR ecosystem in the Middle East region. Having a strong VC partner such as us in the UAE will enable NEAR with the tools and support needed for effective growth." stated Juliet Su, Partner, NewTribe Capital.

The NEAR Protocol is a Blockchain built for the Creator Economy. It offers a sustainable infrastructure and is a single marketplace where members of the community are the ones in control of their funds and data, providing them the tools to build their ideas.

NewTribe Capital is offering all the necessary resources including financial, advisory, marketing, and community outreach. In addition, NewTribe Capital's collaboration with Aurora, Human Guild, and Octopus is providing the infrastructure for all projects ready to develop on the NEAR Protocol.

NewTribe Capital has already commenced its investments in several NEAR Protocol projects such as Attarius Network, Jumbo Exchange, and YouMinter and will be announcing others soon.

Earlier last month, the fund received the 'Best VC of the Year' Award at the AIBC Asian 2022 Summit held in Dubai for its huge contribution to the blockchain ecosystem development.

About NewTribe Capital

NewTribe Capital is a growth-oriented Dubai-based Venture Capital fund that participates in seed and private sale allocation. We invest in early-stage blockchain and crypto projects and provide long-term support by creating a healthy partnership with them. We provide value-adding beneficiary services to the projects and ensure long-term benefits by all means. For more information on the NewTribe Capital fund and its partnership opportunities, check out the official pages: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Telegram

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uae-newtribe-capital-to-invest-5-million-usd-in-blockchain-near-projects-301543790.html

SOURCE NewTribe Capital

