UAE has ‘political’ incentive to influence Telegraph, Ofcom finds

The United Arab Emirates has “clear political and broader commercial incentives to influence the editorial line” of The Telegraph, media regulator Ofcom has warned.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the regulator has found that RedBird IMI, which is majority backed by UAE vice-president Sheikh Mansour, could look to exert influence over the newspaper’s output, particularly in matters relating to the Middle Eastern country.

In a letter to RedBird IMI, Ms Frazer said Ofcom had concluded that this influence could “negatively affect the accurate presentation of news and free expression of opinion”.

It came as the Government published an amendment to a bill that will block foreign governments from buying or investing in British newspapers.

RedBird IMI has previously said it would reconsider its pursuit of both The Telegraph and The Spectator once the new laws were published.

Ofcom highlighted concerns about the Abu Dhabi fund’s access to “vast economic resources” and the imbalance of financial contributions in the proposed deal.

UAE-owned International Media Investments (IMI) is providing 75pc of the funding for the joint venture while Redbird Capital, a US private equity firm led by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, is contributing just a quarter.

Ofcom said: “These factors alone could give IMI the ability to exercise influence over editorial decisions by TMG [Telegraph Media Group] so as to adversely impact the accuracy of news and free expression of opinion.”

The regulator also pointed to significant links between RedBird IMI and members of the UAE government.

Sultan Al Jaber, a leading UAE politician who is the minister of industry and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Corporation, chairs both IMI and RedBird IMI.

Mr Raad has previously pledged unmatched investment in The Telegraph if RedBird IMI's bid was successful

Rani Raad, the chief executive of IMI, is also an operating partner at Redbird Capital.

The Culture Secretary said she had also considered Ofcom’s conclusions that there were “notable differences” between the motivations of a powerful private individual and those of a state.

It said: “All else equal, a state or government owning, or holding a majority interest in, a newspaper would put it in a position to use its influence on that paper to further its foreign policy, commercial, reputational, or other ambitions.”

Ofcom cited previous findings against ADMC, a state-owned broadcaster that is under the control of the same royal family as IMI.

It said that on three separate occasions, ADMC’s programming appeared to align with the interests of the UAE government but was in breach of UK broadcasting rules.

Ms Frazer has said she is “minded” to refer the takeover to an in-depth phase two investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The full reports from Ofcom and the CMA are expected to be published on Friday. RedBird IMI has until 9am on Monday to make any representations.

The Government is drawing up separate laws that would ban foreign state ownership of British newspapers, effectively blocking RedBird IMI’s bid.

The new laws, outlined in an amendment to the Digital Markets Bill tabled by Lord Offord of Garvel, will block direct investment in newspapers of any size by a foreign power.

This will refer to any head of a foreign state or foreign government that has the ability to control or influence policy at a newspaper or news magazine.

It is understood that the Government will introduce an exemption for passive investments by sovereign wealth funds such as that of Norway, which holds stakes in UK media companies including ITV and Reach.

Such investments will be allowed below a certain threshold, thought to be in the region of 10pc.

The bill is scheduled for its third reading in the House of Lords on Tuesday and could become law within weeks, superseding the CMA investigation.

RedBird IMI has been contacted for comment.

