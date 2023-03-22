UAE Robo-advisory in the wealth management market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 750.0 Mn in 2027 owing to digitalization in financial services and low minimum investment requirement: Ken Research
The report focuses on the UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market Segmentation by Type (Pure Robo-Advisors & Hybrid Robo-Advisors); by End User (Retail Investors, High Net Worth Individuals, & Institutional Investors), and by Region (Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, & Dubai).
UAE is emerging as one of the leading destinations for wealth management & private banking globally, driven by burgeoning HNWI (high net worth income) population that demands technologically advanced and highly customized banking and management solutions.
In the Robo-Advisors segment, the number of users is expected to amount to 0.408 million users by 2027.
Dubai’s infrastructure and regulatory environment make it the leading financial center in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Globally, it ranks in World’s top-20 financial hubs and continues to expand further.
Advanced Client-facing features from WealthTech firms: WealthTech players are pushing the boundaries in wealth management with their advanced client-facing capabilities, such as intuitive and comprehensive dashboards and intelligent portfolio recommendations available to investors and financial institutions. Thus, partnerships with such leading and emerging Robo-Advisory platforms are appearing to be highly beneficial for banks, as such features will help their advisors increase conversion rates, client engagement and the overall Assets Under Management (AUM).
Increasing focus on leveraging big data analytics: The wealth management segment is witnessing a rise in investments in big data analytics. They may gain insight about client diversity, events that drive revenue and loyalty, client behavior, financial attitude and investment motivation. They can use payments and spending data to predict investment patterns, and mine data for new prospective clients.
Strengthening digital tools: Digitalization has given clients access to a large amount of data; Wealth Management companies such as Sarwa and CBD Investr are looking to develop or acquire several features offered by FinTechs to support financial advisors. These include easy to use dashboards, processing live and historical data to generate talking points for client meetings, storytelling tools for better and effective video interactions, better data visualization tools, voice-to-text technologies to speed up post discussion call notes, and AI, machine learning and analytics to help boost recommendations.
The publication titled “UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market Outlook to 2027F: Driven by influx of AI technology along with growing demand for financial inclusion and affordability in financial planning” by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis on the status of Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Industry in UAE. It also covers various aspects including Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Industry market size on the basis of revenue, ecosystem of major entities in the Market in UAE, trends & developments, issues & challenges faced by the industry, government regulations, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Issues & Challenges, Competition Scenario and other aspects. Further, the report focuses on the UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market Segmentation by Type (Pure Robo-Advisors & Hybrid Robo-Advisors); by End User (Retail Investors, High Net Worth Individuals, & Institutional Investors), and by Region (Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, & Dubai). UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Industry report concludes with projections for the future of the industry including forecasted revenue for the market.
Key Segments Covered
UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market (By Revenue and Asset under Management)
By Type (By Revenue), 2022 and 2027F
Pure Robo Advisors
Hybrid Robo Advisors
By End User (By Revenue), 2022 and 2027F
Retail Investors
High Net Worth Individuals
Institutional Investors
By Region (By Revenue), 2022 and 2027F
Ajman
Umm Al-Quwain
Fujairah
Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah
Abu Dhabi
Dubai
Key Target Audience
Wealth Management Companies
Robo-Advisory Companies
Investment Banks
Investors
Time Period Captured in the Report:
Historical Period: 2019-2022
Base year: 2022
Forecasted Period: 2023-2027F
Companies Covered:
Sarwa
FinaMaze
CBD Investr
Additiv
Neo Mena Technologies
StashAway
Wealth Face
InvestSuite
Betterment
Amundi
DirectFN
WeInvest
Bambu
Temenos
Jarvis
NBK Capitals
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Executive Summary
Country Overview
Overview of UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market
Trends and Developments in Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market in UAE
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market in UAE
Government Initiatives in the UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market
Issues & Challenges in UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market
Impact of Covid-19 in UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market
Ecosystem of Major Entities in UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market
Value Chain Analysis and Business Models
UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Current and Future Market Size on the basis of Revenue
Competition Scenario in Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Market in UAE
UAE Robo-Advisory in Wealth Management Current and Future Market Segmentations (by Type, by End-Users, and by region)
Analyst Recommendations
Research Methodology including market definitions, market size and modeling
