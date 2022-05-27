U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,305.50
    +293.70 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

UAE Used Car Market Opportunities Report 2022: Refurbishment Service for Meeting Used Car Demand & Used Cars for Providing Mobility as a Service

·4 min read

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Used Car Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The UAE's used car market experienced unprecedented growth in 2021

On the one hand, the global shortage of microchips impacted new car supply, boosting the demand for used cars, on the other hand, the recovery of market sentiment in the UAE and EXPO 2020 Dubai (postponed to 2021) boosted the Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) in the country. As a result, the used car market in 2021 in the UAE was a seller's market, with a major challenge being sourcing used cars.

The increased demand has driven up the residual value. Popular models depreciated much lesser in 2021 compared to 2019. The average price per vehicle also went up by almost 10% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Car owners in the UAE were incentivized to sell their vehicles at a good value. With market growth, the industry has also witnessed many innovations in customer experience and business models. In general, a few market pioneers have led the way by increasing service standards and aftersales assurance to improve customer confidence in used cars.

Most sellers have adopted digitalization in car listing. Meanwhile, franchised dealers and major independent dealers have immensely taken to online payment and financing. Other value-added services, such as standard inspection and warranty service, have saved customers time for due diligence. In general, the process and time spent on purchasing a used car in the UAE have shortened, and the ease of making a purchase has improved.

In the post-pandemic era, the UAE's used market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2025. More than 1 million used cars are expected to be sold by 2025, driven by the competitive growth of franchised dealers Certified Pre-owned (CPO), and organized independent dealers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Strategic Imperative

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the UAE Used Car Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Average Price Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Channel

  • Volume Forecast

  • Volume Forecast by Channel

  • Percent of Sales Volume by Channel

  • Percent of Sales Volume by Vehicle Type

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Channel

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

3. Revenue Share Analysis

  • UAE Used Car Industry Overview

  • Macroeconomic Indicators

  • Macroeconomic Indicators - Demographic Highlights

  • Used Car Market Dynamics

  • Used Car eRetailing Trends

  • Recent Fundraising and Engagements by Major Participants

  • Used Car Value Proposition Analysis

  • Percent of Sales Volume by Vehicle Age

  • Factors Impacting Residual Value (RV) of Brands in the UAE

  • Distribution Structure

  • Distribution Structure Analysis

  • Distribution Structure - Franchised Dealers

  • Distribution Analysis - Franchised Dealers

  • Benefits of Certified Pre-owned Cars for OEMs and Dealers

  • Certified Pre-owned Program Profiles-Top 4 Volume OEMs

  • Certified Pre-owned Program Profiles-Top 5 Premium OEMs

  • Distribution Structure - Independent Dealers

  • Distribution Structure Analysis - Independent Dealers

  • Distribution Structure - C2C

4. Key Used Car Segment Analysis - Clusters Analysis

  • Key Used Car Clusters - Al Quoz

  • Key Used Car Clusters - Al Aweer

  • Key Used Car Clusters - Souq Al Haraj

5. Key Used Car Segment Analysis - eRetailing in Used Cars

  • The Online Used Car Landscape in UAE

  • Franchised Dealer CPO Online Presence Analysis - Volume Brands

  • Franchised Dealer CPO Online Presence Analysis - Premium Brands

  • Non-franchised Dealer Online Used Car Platforms

  • Case Study-Online Marketplace: YallaMotor

  • Case Study-Online Independent Dealer: Cars24

6. Key Used Car Segment Analysis - Warranty Practice in Used Car

  • The Used Car Warranty Practice in UAE

  • The Landscape of Warranty Providers in the UAE

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Franchised Dealer CPO

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Volume Forecast

  • Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Independent Dealers

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Volume Forecast

  • Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Customer to Customer

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Volume Forecast

  • Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Used Car Export

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Volume Forecast

  • Forecast Analysis

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Online Transactional Business Model for a Seamless Customer Experience

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Refurbishment Service for Meeting Used Car Demand

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Franchised Dealer CPO Program for Providing High Quality Used Cars

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Used Cars for Providing Mobility as a Service

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9di83

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uae-used-car-market-opportunities-report-2022-refurbishment-service-for-meeting-used-car-demand--used-cars-for-providing-mobility-as-a-service-301556567.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Koen Bouwman takes second Giro D’Italia stage win in chaotic finish

    Richard Carapaz takes a three-second lead over Australian Jai Hindley into the final mountain stage on Saturday

  • Costco Just Gave This New Warning to Shoppers

    Whether you're looking for household goods at discounted prices or need to buy your grocery items in bulk, Costco is the go-to retailer for millions of shoppers across the U.S. But despite its ability to attract a loyal following, Costco has made a number of changes recently that haven't thrilled customers. In April, the warehouse retailer got rid of its special COVID hours for seniors, and just this month, Costco ended its mortgage program for members. Now, the retailer has a new warning for sh

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Fertilizer Prices Drop 30% Following Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices that had hit records are now plunging as buyers reel from sticker shock, but that doesn’t mean the market squeeze is over. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid for SanctionsRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • This Is Why You Should Own Costco Stock

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target TGT stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart WMT shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Why EV Stocks Lit Up on Friday

    Let's begin today's review with Livent, which has the most obvious good news powering its rally. Early this morning, Livent announced that it will collaborate with electric air-taxi start-up Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) to jointly develop new lithium metal technology for use in high-performance battery cells.

  • EU’s Weakened Russia Sanctions Await Approval From Hungary

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid for SanctionsRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarEuropean Union ambassadors were meeting in Brussels Sunday afternoon to discuss a revised package of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion o

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Despite high gas prices, US refiners strain to meet summer demand

    Only time will tell how much record US prices at the pump will dent driving demand this summer, but don't expect a significant increase in gasoline supply from American refineries.

  • The Perfect Stock-Split Stock for This Wild Market (Hint: It's Not Amazon or Tesla)

    If there was an investing version of Paul Revere today, he might ride around proclaiming, "The stock splits are coming!" Several big companies are poised to conduct stock splits soon. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders recently voted in favor of a 20-for-1 stock split scheduled for June 3, 2022. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has announced its intention to conduct a stock split this year.

  • This 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Help Offset the Sting of High Gas Prices

    Many consumers are feeling pain in their pocketbooks every time they head to a gas station to pump gas. For example, several techniques can help save money at the pump as gas prices rise. One way to do that is by investing in Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns gas stations and other auto-related real estate.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Rebounds As China EV Rival Flashes Buy Signal

    Tesla rebounded from lows while China's BYD cleared an early buy point as it seizes Tesla's EV crown and takes on the Model 3.

  • The top 10 highest paid CEOs of the Fortune 500

    The highest paid CEOs in America in 2021, according to Fortune's new analysis of executive pay.

  • 2023 Integra captures the value and performance that made Acura a hit from the start

    The 2023 Acura Integra sporty compact hatchback is a delight: attractive, fun to drive and affordable.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Will Pay You for Life

    This is also a good time to examine your investment portfolio. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) sells basic items that people use regularly, no matter what's happening in the economy. For the fiscal third quarter (ended March 31), Procter & Gamble's sales, excluding foreign currency translations, rose by 10%, with price increases accounting for 5% and increased volume responsible for 3% (a change in mix represented the balance).

  • Elon Musk plans to open 24-hour Tesla restaurant in Hollywood

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his plans to open an all-night Tesla restaurant in Hollywood that will feature a drive-in movie theater, two 45 ft. LED movie screens, and superchargers.

  • 6 Real Estate Investments That Could Accelerate Your Retirement

    There are many paths to take when growing the wealth needed for a comfortable retirement, and there's no need to take just one. Diversification is a prime principle for investing. Stocks and bonds and other fixed investments should be an important part of your retirement strategies, in varying measures as time moves along, and so should real estate.

  • War surges Norway’s oil, gas profit. Now, it’s urged to help

    Europe's frantic search for alternatives to Russian energy has dramatically increased the demand — and price — for Norway's oil and gas.

  • Companies Are Finally Rebuilding Their Inventories. What That Means for Profits.

    After months of being empty, shelves are finally being restocked. That puts companies back in the game of managing supply and demand.