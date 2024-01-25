UAE stake in Vodafone is a threat to Britain, ministers find

Vodafone stake

The United Arab Emirates’ stake in the telecoms operator Vodafone is a threat to Britain’s national security, ministers have found.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden intervened to demand protection from the Gulf state after it became Vodafone’s biggest shareholder with a 14.6pc shareholding worth £2.7bn.

Mr Dowden said Vodafone, which holds sensitive Whitehall contracts and owns critical infrastructure including undersea cables, was at risk of “material influence” by the UAE.

He ordered the company to establish a special committee to oversee any work that has a bearing on British security.

Vodafone will also be required to keep officials informed about its partnership with e&, the UAE’s state telecoms operator. Its executives will only be allowed to take non-executive positions at Vodafone.

The partnership was first agreed by the companies almost a year ago. UAE telecoms chief Hatem Dowidar was granted a seat on the Vodafone board, with an option to nominate a second director if the stake is increased above 20pc.

Mr Dowden’s intervention, made under the recently introduced and sweeping powers of the National Security and Investment Act, comes as ministers also scrutinise an Abu Dhabi-funded takeover of The Telegraph.

Ofcom is investigating whether the deal is a threat to press freedom. Senior Conservatives have demanded a parallel scrutiny of the potential threat to national security, but there has been no announcement. However, such investigations are often not disclosed until they have been completed.

The regulator is currently reviewing the deal’s impact on press freedom and had been scheduled to report back to the Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer by Friday, though this deadline could be pushed back after RedBird IMI told officials it had created a new corporate structure under which it intended to own The Telegraph.

The UAE’s swoop on Vodafone was part of a wave of oil-rich Gulf states buying into sensitive industries in the West, which sparked alarm among some security officials.

Saudi Arabia’s move to take a 9.9pc stake in the Spanish equivalent of BT, Telefonica, in December prompted ministers in Madrid to buy a 10pc stake in a company which was privatised in 1997.

In the United States, national security officials are vetting a string of takeovers by Abu Dhabi investors over fears about the UAE’s ties to China. It was revealed in November that the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS), a secretive group which scrutinises foreign takeovers of US companies, was conducting the work.

Officials are concerned that takeovers of sensitive US assets from funds in the Gulf could harm national security because of China’s growing influence in the region. UAE has fostered closer relations with China and Russia in recent months.

Deals involving Abu Dhabi funds are viewed as particularly worthy of scrutiny because investment decisions are made by a small band of royals. The planned takeover of The Telegraph is 75pc funded by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the vice president of the UAE.

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahya is bankrolling a takeover of The Telegraph - GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

The Gulf state’s telecoms operator has been accused of tricking BlackBerry users into installing spyware by telling them it was a software update.

The company also operates internet censorship software in the UAE that blocks access to websites that fall short of the country’s moral and religious values, including pornography and material that promotes gay rights.

Mr Dowden said the measures were “necessary and proportionate to mitigate the risk to national security”.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “The National Security and Investment regime enables the UK to continue championing open investment, whilst protecting national security. ”

A spokesman for Vodafone said: “We are pleased to have received clearance in our home market for our strategic relationship agreement with e&, and for e& to take a seat on our board.”

Sir Alec Shelbrooke, a Tory MP and former defence procurement minister, said: “It is welcome news that the Government is keeping an oversight on takeovers of essential communication assets.

“A respected national newspaper must be considered a national asset, and therefore its ownership should never be part of a foreign government. It is essential that the Government considers the national security implications of the UAE buying The Telegraph.”

e&'s Hatem Dowidar was granted a seat on Vodafone's board last year - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Neil O’Brien, former health minister, added: “If the Government regards UAE as a security risk even just carrying our telecoms then that has pretty clear implications for their ability to run our newspaper and magazines.

“It is concerning that there are last-minute attempts to rejig their complex corporate ownership structure in its move for The Telegraph in order to circumvent regulation. I hope the Government will stand up to this.

“While we want to have a friendly relationship with the UAE, them coming to own our media is likely to lead to many unwelcome questions for Abu Dhabi. It would be perfectly reasonable for the Government to call this in on national security grounds.”

Scrutiny over Vodafone’s relationship with the UAE will also raise further questions about the telecoms giant’s planned £15bn merger of its UK business with rival Three.

That transaction may also face a review on national security grounds due to Three’s ownership by Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison.

Concerns around that deal are also focused on Vodafone’s government contracts, as well as its network of sensitive subsea cables. The deal will also be reviewed on competition grounds amid concerns it could push up prices for consumers.

Vodafone and Three are understood to have formally submitted their merger notice to the Competition and Markets Authority and the watchdog is expected to launch a phase one investigation shortly.

