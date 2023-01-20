U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

UAE warehousing automation is expected to embrace structural revisions as a response to rapidly changing demand drivers & Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technology and is expected to generate USD ~550 Mn by 2026F: Ken Research

Ken Research
·6 min read
Ken Research
Ken Research

The report covers Competitors in UAE Warehouse Automation Industry, demand for warehousing automation in UAE, distributors in warehouse automated market UAE, Emerging Companies in Warehouse Automation UAE, Honeywell warehouse automation Market Revenue, International Domestic Freight Forwarders in UAE, Inverstment in Warehouse Automation Startups UAE, Kardex warehouse automation market Revenue, Leading Players in UAE Warehouse Automation Market, Leading Sensors & Controls Providers UAE, Logistics Consultants Companies in UAE, Logistics Infrastructure in UAE, Major Data Capture Service Providers in UAE, Major Players in UAE Warehouse Automation Market, Number of Warehousing Companies in UAE.

Gurugram, India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAE Warehousing Automation Industry is in the growing phase and this market is moderately fragmented Which comprises of Solution Providers, Warehouse Management Software, AGV/AMR, AIDC, and Sensors & Controls. There are many major players in the UAE Warehouse Automations Market some of which are Acme Intralog Fzco, Savoye Designs, Kardex.

  • The rise of e-commerce and retail sector within the UAE has given a major boost to the warehousing automation market. For instance, AD Ports Group partnered with UAE conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group, to establish one of the region’s largest wholesale food trading and logistics hub in KIZAD.

  • UAE Government initiatives such as Dubai IOT strategy, Dubai Block Chain strategy, Introduction of drones for last mile delivery will revolutionize the logistics and warehousing automation market of UAE.

  • The UAE FDI law now allows up to 100 per cent foreign ownership in more than 122 economic activities across 13 sectors including transport and storage, agriculture, space, manufacturing industry, renewable energy, hospitality and food services, among others.

Government Initiatives: Government has launched several Initiatives like World Logistics Passport which is a global, private sector-led, initiative that enables partner countries to take advantage of Dubai’s customers and trade governance expertise, to improve their trade and logistic capabilities. Other than that, Dubai’s Silk Road strategy which is a multi-decade endeavor launched in 2019 to promote and grow air and sea freight. The strategy includes nine initiatives and 33 projects that will see the collaboration of Emirates airlines, Dubai Airports, Dubai South, Dubai Free Zones (DFZ) Council, are among others.

Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies: Manufacturers and logistics companies are adopting these technologies for improved productivity & efficiency, better flexibility & agility, and improved customer experience, pushing advanced inventory control high up the industry agenda and sharpening cost-control, space optimization and competitiveness. For instance, Amazon, Fetch, DHL are some of the companies implementing robotic solution. Furthermore, Robotic lifting devices in workplace will reduce the risk of accidents, prevent work injuries. Also, automation reduces strains injuries by taking over repetitive task.

Persistent labour shortage: Labour shortage in the UAE, following the pandemic will propel the growth for warehousing automation. For instance, a surveyed conducted by PWC has found that in UAE, most of the of employees polled said their country has a shortage of people with specialized skills. To mitigate the gap, automation will play significant role in the coming years.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication UAE Warehousing Automation Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by Increasing demand of E-commerce sector and rapid integration of automation technology support the market growth by Ken Research observed that UAE Warehouse Automation market is in the growing phase. The Ease in policies, investment in R&D, growth in e-commerce, adoption of 4.0 industry technology, persistent labour shortage and government initiatives, are some of the factors that has contributed to the UAE Warehouse Automation market growth. It is expected that UAE Warehouse Automation market will grow at a CAGR of ~13.4% for the 2021-2026F forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered:-
UAE Warehouse Automation Market
By Product Category (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

  • Semi-Automated

  • Fully Automated

By Product Component (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

  • Conveyor System

  • Automated Storage & retrieval System (AS/RS)

  • Sortation System

  • Warehouse Management System

  • AMR/AGV

  • Others

By Automated Technology (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

  • Hardware

  • Software

By End-User (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

  • E-Commerce

  • Retail

  • 3PL/Logistics

  • Others

Key Target Audience:-

  • International Domestic Freight Forwarders

  • Warehousing Companies

  • Logistics Companies

  • Logistics Consultants

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2016-2021

  • Base Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026F

Companies Covered:-

  • Acme Intralog Fzco

  • Savoye Designs

  • Kardex

  • Honeywell

  • Infor Designs

  • Swisslog Designs

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Country Overview

  • Ecosystem of UAE Warehousing Automation Market

  • Business Cycle and Genesis of UAE Warehousing Automation Market

  • Commercial Models in UAE Warehousing Market

  • Demand Supply Scenario of UAE Warehousing Automation Market

  • Growth Drivers of UAE Warehousing Automation Industry

  • Trends and Developments of UAE Warehousing Automation Industry

  • SWOT Analysis of UAE Warehousing Automation Industry

  • Impact of Covid-19 on UAE Warehouse Automation Industry

  • Challenges in the UAE Warehousing Automation Industry

  • Warehousing Automation Ecosystem in UAE

  • Government Warehouse Rules and Procedures

  • Technological Innovations in Warehousing Automation Market

  • Porter’s Five Force Analysis of the UAE Warehouse Automation Industry

  • UAE Warehousing Automation Market Size

  • UAE Warehousing Automation Market Segmentation

  • UAE Warehousing Automation Market Future Overview

  • Competition Scenario

  • Cross Comparison between major players in the Market (Headquarter, Location, Strength, Service offered, No of Employees, Incorporation, recent Developments)

  • Analyst Recommendation

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-
UAE Warehousing Automation Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-
KSA Transportation and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 (Third Edition)– Driven by Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue

Saudi Arabia is emerging as a transshipment hub and the warehousing market is rapidly growing @2.4% CAGR (2015-2020) owing to surge in manufacturing activities, burgeoning international trade, rising domestic consumption and ease in government regulation. Majority of overall warehousing space controlled by organized sector due to strict government regulation regarding licensing and certifications. More than 25% warehousing space in KSA is racked with economically developed cities such as Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh accounting for higher share in the country. Increased automation due to rising investment in newer technologies is driving the demand for modern warehouses in KSA. KSA warehousing sector is expected to embrace structural revisions as a response to rapidly changing demand drivers & technological advances and is expected to grow @6.0% CAGR (2020-2025F).

Philippines Logistics Industry Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Infrastructural Developments, Technological Advancement and Government Support

According to Ken Research estimates, the Philippines logistics Market – which grew from approximately PHP ~570 Bn in 2017 to approximately PHP ~780 Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further to PHP ~1160 Bn market by 2027F, owing to the increased budget allocation, increasing demand for food, beverages, and manufacturing products in the Philippines. Government of Philippines has made infrastructural development a national priority and has pledged greater funding over the next decade, with oversight of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA). The top two import sources of the Philippines were China and Japan, with 22.7% and 9.4% import share, respectively.

Malaysia Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the Rising Demand from Manufacturing, F&B, Retail, and other industries along with increasing Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Logistics Infrastructure

According to Ken Research estimates, the Malaysia logistics Market – which grew from approximately RM 165 Bn in 2017 to approximately RM 230 Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into RM 370 Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the Increasing demand for food, beverages and manufacturing products in Malaysia. Malaysia has over 100 airfields in the country; however, six international and 16 major domestic airports excel in providing logistic and passenger capacity. In Malaysia, inland ports play an important role in the freight transport system by acting as gateways of trade in Malaysia to manufacturers and producers.

Follow Us –
LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube 

Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249


