UAT Group Subsidiary H2O Processing Partners with South Texas Water Disposal Company

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.
·4 min read
Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

Tampa, FL, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc’s (OTC Pink: UATG) subsidiary, H2O Processing, Inc (H2O), announced today that it has partnered with south Texas water disposal company, Bellows Operating Salt Water Disposal, LLC (Bellows) in Goliad, Texas.

Operating for three decades in the water disposal space, Bellows brings a wealth of experience to the partnership and business segment that H2O Processing is currently expanding into. Bellows currently oversees operations in more than thirty counties across Texas while servicing countless clients and disposal wells. The newly formed partnership bolsters the service and maintenance of H2O Processing’s oil and water treatment technologies onsite and expands its operational footprint in support of its partner’s disposal well business.

H2O Processing Chief Executive Officer, Stan Abrams stated, “This new partnership with Bellows and their team will mutually expand and support our companies so that we can provide the highest level of service to our collective clients. Our combined network of resources will help us to grow our technologies and bring forth a new way of producing cleaner energy.”

Bellows will transport crude as well as provide staffing, servicing, and maintaining, 24/7, the Company’s newly developed platform to remove iron from crude oil. Under contract, Bellows will initially support, two clients with a requirement of treating 1,750 bbls/daily, with more being added over the next several weeks as the advanced units complete manufacturing.

Starting in December, H20 in partnership with Bellows will begin to process and treat up to 12,000 bbls/day of contaminated water coming from two wells a month (drilled every two weeks) under contract. This new contract includes a total of 40 wells drilled and processed over the course of 20 months. Two full scale mobile water treatment systems are scheduled to be produced in support of future expansion into the segment. Systems will be owned by H20 Processing but will be staffed and maintained under the new agreement by Bellows.

Chairman of H2O’s parent company, UAT Group, Alex Umbra commented, “We are very excited to support H2O and Bellows Operating as they implement a better and cleaner way to responsibly meet this nation’s energy requirements. Whether it is the removal of heavy metals and toxic materials from drill site water or removing metal ion from contaminated oil; H2O has accomplished what many in the industry thought impossible. I am very proud to be part of such a truly innovative and hardworking team that consistently meets the demands of environmentally responsible energy and water production. With a growing portfolio of newly developed advanced technologies, H2O is uniquely positioned to be an industry leader in this segment”.

H2O is a manufacturing, research and engineering company, with extensive experience in the water treatment industry. With an expanding portfolio of intellectual property, the H2O team has just recently begun its expansion as a full-provider and manufacturer of mobile on-site and fixed commercial water and oil treatment platforms.

The mobile water treatment platforms are designed to be fully automated and can be managed remotely by either H2O or managed by an onsite team. The mobile platform is ready for commercial production and is now being delivered into the market.

For more information about H2O Processing, Inc. visit: https://h2oprocessing.com/

For more information, visit: www.uatgroup.com

Investor and Media Contact: info@uatgroup.com

About H2O Processing, Inc.

The company is located in Denver, CO and is an advanced water treatment technology company and is wholly owned by Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

NEITHER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and/or a secondary listing as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of H2O Processing and UAT group, including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. H2O Processing and UAT Group do not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.


