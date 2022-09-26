U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

UAV Market 2026, Increasing Defense Spending On Unmanned Technologies to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAV Market size is expected to grow by USD 32.41 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies, low-cost alternative to fighter jets, and the emergence of miniaturized EO/IR systems will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UAV Market 2022-2026
However, SWAP and bandwidth challenges, technological constraints limiting endurance, and non-uniform laws and regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

UAV Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

UAV Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our UAV report covers the following areas:

  • UAV Market size

  • UAV Market trends

  • UAV Market industry analysis

This study identifies the development of alternate propulsion technologies for UAVs as one of the prime reasons driving the UAV market growth during the next few years. North America will account for 45% of the market's growth throughout the forecast period. In North America, the US is the region with the largest UAV market. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions.

In order to maintain national security, the US must conduct surveillance activities along its extensive border. The US border patrol forces' operational capabilities have increased the demand for long-endurance UAVs, which will support the expansion of the UAV market in North America throughout the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

UAV Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the UAV Market, including some of the vendors as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the UAV Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • AeroVironment Inc.

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Draganfly Inc

  • Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd.

  • General Atomics

  • Intel Corp.

  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Parrot Drones SAS

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

UAV Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist UAV market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the UAV market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the UAV market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UAV market vendors

Related Reports:

Aviation Market in the Middle East by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aviation market in the Middle East is projected to grow by USD 6.17 billion with a CAGR of 7.6%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aircraft evacuation systems market share is expected to increase by USD 821.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%.

UAV Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

$32.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, Israel, China, Russia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Draganfly Inc, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Elbit Systems Ltd., ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd., General Atomics, Intel Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Defense and homeland security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial and civil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AeroVironment Inc.

  • 10.4 BAE Systems Plc

  • 10.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • 10.6 General Atomics

  • 10.7 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

  • 10.8 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 10.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • 10.10 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

  • 10.11 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.12 Textron Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uav-market-2026-increasing-defense-spending-on-unmanned-technologies-to-boost-growth---technavio-301632013.html

SOURCE Technavio

