UAV Market 2026, Increasing Defense Spending On Unmanned Technologies to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAV Market size is expected to grow by USD 32.41 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies, low-cost alternative to fighter jets, and the emergence of miniaturized EO/IR systems will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UAV Market 2022-2026

However, SWAP and bandwidth challenges, technological constraints limiting endurance, and non-uniform laws and regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

UAV Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

UAV Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our UAV report covers the following areas:

UAV Market size

UAV Market trends

UAV Market industry analysis

This study identifies the development of alternate propulsion technologies for UAVs as one of the prime reasons driving the UAV market growth during the next few years. North America will account for 45% of the market's growth throughout the forecast period. In North America, the US is the region with the largest UAV market. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions.

UAV Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the UAV Market, including some of the vendors as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the UAV Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AeroVironment Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Draganfly Inc

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd.

General Atomics

Intel Corp.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Parrot Drones SAS

UAV Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist UAV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the UAV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the UAV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UAV market vendors

UAV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $32.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Israel, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Draganfly Inc, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Elbit Systems Ltd., ELcomponics Sales Pvt. Ltd., General Atomics, Intel Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Defense and homeland security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial and civil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AeroVironment Inc.

10.4 BAE Systems Plc

10.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

10.6 General Atomics

10.7 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

10.8 Lockheed Martin Corp.

10.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.

10.10 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

10.11 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10.12 Textron Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

