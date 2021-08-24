U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.00
    +11.47 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,433.58
    +97.87 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,016.33
    +73.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.25
    +19.96 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.58
    +1.94 (+2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0320 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6680
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,115.33
    -1,341.91 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.97
    -40.74 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

UAV Market Size to Grow Substantially at 24.13% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

UAV Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Fixed Wing and Multi Rotor), Component (Airframe, Payload, Guidance Navigation & Control and Propulsion System), Application (Military UAVs and Commercial UAVs) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

New York, US, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “UAV Market Information by Type, Component, Application and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is projected to Grow at a 24.13% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Market Scope

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are aircraft or airborne systems that are controlled remotely by a human or autonomously by an onboard computer. Several firms are investigating the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial and military applications. Oil rigs are being inspected, agriculture fields and mines are being monitored, and telecom towers are being checked with UAVs equipped with cameras. Next-generation industrial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have recently been launched to deliver packages or assist in search and rescue missions. An industrial UAV is a valuable instrument with data-gathering capabilities and near-limitless mobility.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1131

Competitive Landscape

  • Aero Vironment Inc. (US)

  • DJI (China)

  • Parrot Drones (France)

  • Precisionhawk (US)

  • 3D Robotics (US)

  • Airbus SAS (Netherlands)

  • Boeing (US)

  • General Atomics (US)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

  • Textron Inc (US)

  • Thales Group

Market Drivers

With several technological advances, the commercial drone market has seen rapid expansion. Miniaturization and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies are enabling business operators to purchase even the tiniest UAVs on the market, resulting in a mini- and micro-UAV procurement frenzy. Small UAVs are largely being offered by the vendors for agricultural, aerial photography, and data collection purposes. Artificial intelligence in UAVs has improved their capabilities while also allowing them to do tasks such as takeoff, navigation, data capture, data transfer, and data analysis without the need for human intervention.

Market Restraints

Even though UAVs are a fantastic technology, they can be dangerous if they fall into the hands of radicals. Terrorists can utilize them to carry out many assaults at the same time, resulting in an enhanced effect. Terrorist organizations use them as a weapon of choice because they are low-cost aircraft with simple operations that can quickly reach tough terrain.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (134 Pages) on UAV: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/uav-market-1131

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the market in focus because UAV purchase is a direct proponent of the sanctioned annual military budget of the nations. On a short-term basis, the ongoing global economic recession is expected to result in a reduction in defense spending. Major US-based military manufacturers, on the other hand, are less likely to be affected by the pandemic's larger supply chain disruption due to current laws and safeguards.

Market Segmentation

The market has been divided into fixed wing and multi rotor segments based on type. The fixed wing segment held a greater market share in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a faster rate from 2019 to 2028. Fixed-wing UAVs have a number of advantages, including long endurance, wide coverage, and quicker flight speeds. As a result, they are commonly used in surveillance missions.

The market has been divided into four segments based on component: airframe, payload, guidance navigation and control, and propulsion system. In 2018, the airframe category had the biggest market share. During the projected period, however, the payload segment is expected to increase at the fastest rate of 24.13 percent. The payload is the total weight that a UAV can carry, excluding the items that help it fly or hover. Cameras, sensors, and other components are usually included in the payload segment. It changes depending on the application. UAVs deployed in the military, for example, have substantially greater payloads that include armament systems and missiles.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1131

The market has been divided into two categories based on application: military and commercial. Agriculture and industry are sub-segments of the commercial segment. In 2018, the military category took a bigger part of the market. During the projected period, however, the commercial category is expected to grow at a faster rate. This sector includes the market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) utilized in commercial applications such as industrial, retail, government, and others. Commercial unmanned aerial vehicles are proving to be effective commercial tools, with high demand in the construction, agriculture, and infrastructure inspection industries. As a result, over the projection period, the category is expected to grow.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2028. The rising number of territorial disputes and insurgencies, as well as the resulting demand for unmanned systems to undertake ISR, target recognition, damage assessment, and other duties. The UAVs have shown to be effective in combat operations in high-risk areas including the India-China border, the India-Pakistan border, and the South China Sea. In addition, the increased use of UAVs for commercial purposes is propelling market expansion in the region.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1131

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Why Meme Stocks AMC, GameStop, and Tonix Rocketed Higher Today

    What happened Meme stock investors had a satisfying Monday, with three of the top names in that rather loosely defined group -- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) -- all convincingly beating the S&P 500 index's gain.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Palo Alto shares hit record high after earnings beat, Medtronic raises profit forecast

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Tuesday’s stocks on the move, which include: Medtronic raising its 2022 profit forecast as sales of medical devices saw a rebound due to a surge in patients seeking urgent procedures and Palo Alto’s stock rallying after posting a quarterly earnings beat driven by a focus on cyber security after a rise in cyber threats.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Amazon Could Be Adding Department Stores; What It Means for the Stock

    Expanding into department stores could increase sales and lower fulfillment costs for the e-commerce giant.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Taking Off Today

    The dog days of summer took a bite out of this semiconductor manufacturer, but now it's biting back.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Looking to buy high-growth companies at attractive valuations? These three tech stocks fit the bill.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 3%

    Whether you're a risk-averse or risk-tolerant investor, the beauty of dividend stocks is that there's something for everyone. Dividends are another way to pump growth into your portfolio in addition to share-price appreciation, and dividend-paying stocks span just about every sector, from healthcare to tech to consumer goods. Not only can high-quality dividend stocks provide you with another stream of income, but you can also use the money from dividends to put back into growing your portfolio.

  • Sam Zell Partners With Toll on $1.9 Billion Apartment Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Zell’s Equity Residential and the luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc. have formed a partnership to develop apartments, looking to deploy $1.9 billion to take advantage of the surging demand for rentals.The two companies will invest about $750 million in equity, plus additional debt, over the next three years to develop projects in Boston, Seattle, Atlanta Austin, Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth and the San Diego area, according to a statement on Tuesday.Read more: Housing Hunt Tur

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.