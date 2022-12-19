U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

UAV Software Markets and Technologies 2021-2022 - Global Forecast to 2029 - Increased Tactical Role of UAVs

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAV Software - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The Global UAV Software Market acquired a market value of US$3.48 bn in the year 2021. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAG4 of 5% between the forecast period of 2022-2030.

In 2021, North America gained a market value of US$1.05 bn, and its the largest regional segment within the Global UAV Software Market. North America is expected to continue to be the biggest market with a value of US$1.73 bn in 2029.

On studying the regional competitive mapping, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of countries like India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others in the APAC region.

UAVs today have a plethora of uses in agriculture, energy, logistics, defense, homeland security, construction, surveillance, real estate, and Media creation. UAV systems technology's utilisation is only projected to grow as a result of its diverse variety of applications. UAVs are comprised of two components, that is, hardware and software. Uninterrupted operation is due primarily to installed software that safely guides the UAV on its path and provides information on where to go and when to react.

Cloud-based software is now accessible, allowing UAVs to broaden their range of uses. Users may control and manage drone operations with a single click using UAVs featuring cloud-based software. Pre-planned, repeated missions are despatched on demand or via the flight scheduling system.

To extract insights and improve decision-making processes, users can engage in real-time and process data. Stockpile volumetric measurements, recognising and counting individuals or objects, and security applications such as detecting breaches and movement area few examples of UAV software applications.

The increased investment in the military modernization programs in the defense sector and rising use of UAVs for commercial, civil and other applications is another factor that is expected to spur the economic growth for APAC region.

Market analysis for the architecture segmentation conveys that Open-Source architecture account for roughly 66% of the market value generated by the Global UAV Software Market. It is also the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.6% between the forecast period 2022-2030. The interface market for UAV Software is another supply segment within this sector.

Android, and Windows are expected to be the fastest-growing segment within this market with a CAGR of 5.99% respectively. The growth in the increased use of UAVs for various applications, including commercial applications is anticipated to drive the growth dynamics.

This report is aimed at:

  • Key market trends and their impacts on the changing market dynamics have been discussed.

  • The technologies within this market have been studied based on the various applications.

  • A comprehensive study based on the drivers, restraints, and challenges of this market has been covered.

  • The impact of growing technological advancement on the market as well as its demand has been studied.

  • The high growth markets have been studied briefly and the trends across this vertical have also been studied.

  • The new opportunities provided by this market have been listed.

  • The industrial shortcomings and the performance of the key players for this market have been analyzed.

Reasons to buy

  • Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global UAV Software industry over the next eight years

  • Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

  • Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

  • Identify the major channels that are driving the UAV Software business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

  • Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who will benefit from this report?
1.6 Language

2 Executive Summary
2.1 UAV Software Market Trends and Insights
2.2 Top 5 Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusions
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview Global UAV Software Market 2021-2029
3.1 Market Introduction
3.1.1 Classification of UAV System
3.2 Components of UAV System
3.2.1 Airframes
3.2.2 Flight Control System
3.2.3 Ground Control Station
3.2.4 Data Link
3.2.5 Payload
3.3 Trends and Technologies
3.3.1 Style of Control
3.3.2 Command Control and Communication
3.3.3 Sense and Avoid System
3.3.4 Autopilots
3.3.5 Sensing Technologies

4 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
4.1 Market Segmentation of Global UAV Software Market
4.2 Forecast factors
4.3 Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Applications of UAV
4.3.2 Integration of Drones into Non-Segregated Airspace
4.3.3 Advancement of Communication Technologies
4.3.4 Increased Tactical Role of UAVs
4.3.5 Growing Air Traffic
4.4 Restraints
4.4.1 Developments in Anti-Drone Technology
4.4.2 Government Regulations
4.5 Challenges
4.5.1 Privacy concerns
4.5.2 Integration of UAVs

5 Forecast UAV Software Market to 2029 by Region
5.1 UAV Software market by Region overview
5.2 UAV Software market Regions by End-User
5.3 UAV Software market Regions by Application

6 Forecast UAV Software Market to 2029 by Architecture
6.1 Global UAV Software market by Architecture overview
6.2 Global UAV Software Architecture market by Drone
6.3 Global Open Source UAV Software Architecture Market by Hardware
6.4 Global Customized UAV Software Architecture Market by Hardware

7 Forecast UAV Software Market to 2029 by Interface
7.1 Global UAV Software Market by Interface overview

8 Opportunity Analysis
8.1 By Region
8.2 By Architecture
8.3 By Interface

9 Scenario Analysis

10 Leading Companies in the UAV Software Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Developments

  • BAE Systems

  • Elbit Systems Ltd

  • Israel Aerospace Industries

  • Insitu Pacific

  • General Atomics

  • AeroVironment Inc

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation Ltd

  • Northrop Gunman Corporation

  • Neurala

  • Precision Hawk

  • Archangel Imaging

  • Atkins

  • Altitude Angle

  • Parrot

  • Dryad Networks

  • Skider

  • Geoscan

  • Wesii

  • AGROROBOTICA

  • Archon

  • Unleash Live

  • National Drones

  • Datumate

  • Vhive

  • SkyX

  • Auterion

  • INVOLI

  • Paras Aerospace

  • Skydio

  • Delair

  • Propeller

  • Flirtey

  • DroneSense

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wh0l3r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uav-software-markets-and-technologies-2021-2022---global-forecast-to-2029---increased-tactical-role-of-uavs-301706224.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

