UAW to announce next round of strike targets Friday: 'Everything is on the table'

The UAW is planning to announce its next round of strike targets on Friday on Facebook Live, and "everything is on the table," according to a union source familiar with the situation.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is scheduled to make the announcement at 10 a.m., with the next group of workers set to strike at noon that day if there is not substantial progress in ongoing contract negotiations, said the source, who wasn't able to speak publicly.

The format is expected to follow previous such announcements by Fain, including the strike expansion announced Friday affecting 38 General Motors and Stellantis distribution facilities. That announcement did not include Ford Motor Co. sites, but it's not clear that will be the case this week.

The union has linked its targeted so-called Stand Up Strike strategy to progress at the bargaining table.

On Tuesday, following President Joe Biden's visit with striking workers at a GM site near Willow Run Airport, Fain indicated that talks were progressing slowly.

UAW President Shawn Fain speaks to workers picketing at General Motors Willow Run Redistribution in Van Buren Township on Tuesday. Fain is expected to announce the next round of strike targets on Friday.

"We’re moving with all three companies still. It’s slower, but it’s bargaining. Some days you feel like you make two steps forward, the next day you take a step back. Things are moving, but we just have to see," Fain said Tuesday, noting also that "we may have to amp up the pressure."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: UAW's Fain to announce next round of strike targets Friday