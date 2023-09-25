AP

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about the UAW taking action at 38 more GM and Stellantis plants. With President Biden on the way to the picket lines this week, will we see a resolution?

FreightWaves Justin Martin stops by to talk about new parking in Wyoming; California’s autonomous trucking ban getting vetoed; cargo theft spiking; New York City getting robocops and more.

Travelers Christopher Carpenter talks about the dos and don’ts of hauling lithium ion batteries.

Konexial’s Ken Evans shares how driver workflow enhances driver experience.

Attention tank truck industry carriers, private fleets, and suppliers: have you registered for this October’s Tank Truck Week 2023? It’s the largest tank truck event in North America for cutting edge innovation, powerhouse networking, and keeping up with industry trends and insights. Content and value for executives, safety, HR, maintenance, tank wash, purchasing, and more. Help drive the tank truck industry forward October 8th through 11th this year in Indianapolis, Indiana! It’s worth sending a representative. Register today at www.tanktruck.org/tanktruckweek!

Watch on YouTube

Visit our sponsor

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

The post UAW escalates; California paves path for autonomous trucks; cargo theft spikes – WTT appeared first on FreightWaves.