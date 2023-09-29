UAW expands strikes to Ford and GM plants, Stellantis spared as progress made, Fain says

The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced new stand up strike locations on Friday morning, once again extending the UAW’s strike strategy, which now enters its third week.

UAW president Shawn Fain said in a Facebook live video that new strikes would affect Ford (F) and GM (GM), specifically Ford’s Chicago Assembly plant and GM’s Lansing Delta Township plant. Seven thousand UAW members across those Ford and GM plants would stand up and strike at 12 p.m. ET on Friday. Stellantis (STLA) was spared from additional strikes, Fain said, because the two sides had made progress in areas such as COLA (cost of living adjustments) and the ability for the union to call strikes at certain plants.

“To restore the balance of power, we have to restore the strike,” Fain said in his address. “Not a single wheel will turn without us.”

The two plants affected today make popular vehicles for both automakers. Ford’s Chicago assembly plant builds the Lincoln Aviator, Ford Explorer, and Police Interceptor SUV. GM’s Lansing Delta Township plant assembles the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse. However, the UAW will continue part stamping operations at that plant, Fain said.

Last Friday, Fain and the UAW expanded their strikes to 38 GM and Stellantis parts and distribution facilities, sparing Ford because the UAW said it had made some progress with the Dearborn-based automaker. Prior to that the UAW had workers stand up and strike at GM’s Wentzville, Mo., plant, Stellantis’ Toledo (Ohio) Assembly, and Ford’s Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne County. (A "stand up" strike is one in which only some union members hit the picket lines.)

Earlier this week, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump visited Michigan to talk to autoworkers. The president walked the picket line at a GM parts center in Wayne County, Mich., urging on workers and telling them they deserved higher pay. Trump, on the other hand, had a very different message.

"It doesn’t make a damn bit of difference what you get because in two years you're all going to be out of business," Trump said to workers at parts maker Drake Enterprises. Trump also said union leadership was selling the auto workers out, claiming that the White House’s push to transition to electric vehicles was going to kill good paying auto jobs.

