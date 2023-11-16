UAW-GM members approve tentative labor deal in close vote

It's official. Per the UAW GM member voting tracker workers voted to approve the "historic" tentative contract between the union and GM.

The voting came down to the wire, with the tracker tallying all the results across GM assembly plants and parts centers. The deal passed by a slim 54.7% to 46.3% margin, with 19,683 'yes' votes and 16,274 'no' votes.

The turning point came yesterday at GM's big plant in Arlington, Texas, where over 3,300 workers voted to approve the tentative deal by 60.8%. The overall tally now stands at 54.3% voting for the deal, with 30,700 workers casting a vote of the 47,000 total UAW GM members.

Earlier this week concern grew among execs at GM (GM), and likely leadership at the UAW, after workers at several GM plants voted to reject the tentative labor deal.

Production workers at GM’s Lansing Delta plant — UAW Local 602 — voted against the deal, with 63% opposing it. However, 60% of skilled trade workers voted for the deal. Overall totals resulted in 61% against and 39% for the deal at the Lansing Delta plant, which builds the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, and GMC Acadia SUVs. The UAW's vote tracker does not include the vote tally from Lansing Delta Township, however.

GM's big Lansing plant joined other plants like Wentzville Assembly, Defiance, Romulus Engine, Bowling Green, Lansing Grand River, Pontiac Stamping, Towanda Engine, and Marion Assembly in rejecting the deal.

Reports suggest veteran GM UAW members are concerned that newer workers are getting more money and better retirement benefits than older workers. Other workers are unhappy about the lack of a defined pension plan that workers had before the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.

GM union members had until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to vote on ratifying the tentative deal.

As for the other members of the Big Three, per the UAW Ford’s (F) union workers have thus far approved the deal by a 66.7% vote, and Stellantis’s (STLA) UAW workers have voted by a 66.5% vote to approve the deal as of midday Thursday.

