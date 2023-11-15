UAW-GM vote comes down to the wire as Arlington plant votes 'yes' on deal

As votes come down to the wire, a back and forth "will they or won't they" story is now tipping towards GM UAW workers approving a tentative labor deal.

According to the UAW GM member voting tracker, GM's big plant in Arlington, Texas, with over 3,300 workers voted to approve the tentative deal by 60.8% to 39.2% margin. The overall tally now stands at 54.3% voting for the deal, with 30,700 workers casting a vote of the 47,000 total UAW GM members.

Earlier today concern was growing among execs at GM (GM), and likely leadership at the United Auto Workers (UAW), after workers at several GM plants voted to reject the tentative labor deal.

Production workers at GM’s Lansing Delta plant — UAW Local 602 — voted against the tentative deal, with 63% opposing it. However, 60% of skilled trade workers voted for the deal. Overall totals resulted in 61% against and 39% for the deal at the Delta Lansing Plant, which builds the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, and GMC Acadia SUVs. The UAW's vote tracker does not include the vote tally from Lansing Delta Township, however.

Per the UAW's vote tracker, GM's big Lansing plant joined other plants like Wentzville Assembly, Defiance, Romulus Engine, Bowling Green, Lansing Grand River, Pontiac Stamping, Towanda Engine, and Marion Assembly in rejecting the deal.

News of the Lansing Delta Plant workers' rejection of the deal followed GM’s Spring Hill Assembly vote tally, where UAW members voted against the deal by a 68% to 32% margin. Prior to that, workers at GM’s Flint, Mich., truck assembly plant — which builds GM’s heavy duty pickups and large SUVs — voted by a relatively small 52% to reject the deal as well.

Reports suggest veteran GM UAW members are concerned that newer workers are getting more money and better retirement benefits than older workers. Other workers are unhappy about the lack of a defined pension plan that workers had before the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.

GM union members have until Thursday at 4p ET to vote on ratifying the tentative deal.

"The situation at GM is more serious as a potential threat to ratification at that company," labor expert Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University's Mike Ilitch School of Business, told Yahoo Finance following rejection of the deal at GM’s Flint Assembly.

Note that a tentative contract is ratified if a majority of hourly workers (which includes production and skilled trades) who vote opt in favor of the agreement. There is no possibility of a plant-level strike or negotiation, a source told Yahoo Finance.

"If the contract is rejected at one company, the union will have several decisions to make, including whether to call out a strike, how to deal with maintaining pattern agreements, and determining what they should try to get to satisfy rank and file," Masters said.

As for the other members of the Big Three, per the UAW Ford’s (F) union workers have thus far approved the deal by a 66.1% vote, and Stellantis’s (STLA) UAW workers have voted by a 72.5% vote to approve the deal.

