UAW hits Ford with a surprise strike of 9,000 workers at the Kentucky Truck Plant

UAW President Shawn Fain called for a targeted strike of an estimated 9,000 workers late Wednesday with no warning at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

Around 7:15 p.m., Ford workers gathering outside the KTP plant were heard yelling “It’s utter chaos out here” as they were searching for strike captains, responsible for organizing the striking workers.

“This was a surprise," said one Ford worker who asked not to be named. "We didn’t have two hours to prepare.”

“We have been crystal clear, and we have waited long enough, but Ford has not gotten the message,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “It’s time for a fair contract at Ford and the rest of the Big Three. If they can’t understand that after four weeks, the 8,700 workers shutting down this extremely profitable plant will help them understand it.”

"The decision by the UAW to call a strike at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant is grossly irresponsible but unsurprising given the union leadership’s stated strategy of keeping the Detroit 3 wounded for months through 'reputational damage' and 'industrial chaos,'" Ford said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

Some workers begin to picket as other workers leave the Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

David “Shaggy” Firkins, Bargaining Committee Person for UAW Local 862, said the International UAW went to the table to negotiate with Ford today but the automaker was not willing to negotiate.

Around 6 p.m., Firkins who was on his way to the plant, got a call from Fain, UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, and Jon Jaggers, a national negotiator out of Loval 862, telling him “We’re going to walk the plant tonight.”

Firkins said what it comes down to is Ford is not willing to negotiate battery plants and ensure a “just transition” for workers.

Earlier today BlueOval SK, a Ford joint venture electric vehicle facility, announced a raise for workers who have not even started working. The rates being offered to the non-union workers at BlueOval SK facilities in Glendale and Stanton, Tennessee will quickly top the top wage rate for current Ford workers.

“We’ve been preparing…we’ve worked hard to get this set up,” Firkins said as workers flooded to the picket line, adding he hopes the community will support them.

“This will help all facilities in Kentucky and Indiana and across the country,” Firkins said.

Several members from Teamsters Local 89, which represents roughly 10,000 UPS workers in Louisville, were out on the picket line with Ford workers.

Stephen Piercey with UPS Teamsters, said Wednesday “It’s important for us to be here because all working people have to stand together. When workers win, we all win.”

Kentucky Truck builds the Ford Super Duty, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. Super Duty is among the most profitable products the Dearborn automaker sells.

