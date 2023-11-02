Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,317.78
    +79.92 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,839.08
    +564.50 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,294.19
    +232.72 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.21
    +44.51 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.59
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6690
    -0.1200 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    +0.0053 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4810
    -0.4110 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,887.57
    -460.40 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    713.37
    -16.69 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.53
    +104.10 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,949.89
    +348.24 (+1.10%)
     

UAW leaders send Stellantis contract deal to members for vote -source

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Leaders of the United Auto Workers union on Thursday agreed to send a tentative contract agreement with Chrysler-parent Stellantis to members for a ratification vote, a source told Reuters.

UAW President Shawn Fain plans to unveil additional details of the labor agreement that includes a 25% pay hike and improved retirement benefits and runs through April 2028 in remarks that will air on social media at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The source confirmed the UAW tentative agreements with Stellantis, General Motors and Ford include an additional ratification bonus of around $110 per day for employees who were on strike or laid off during the work stoppage that began in mid-September.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Advertisement