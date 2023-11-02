UAW leaders send Stellantis contract deal to members for vote -source

(Reuters) - Leaders of the United Auto Workers union on Thursday agreed to send a tentative contract agreement with Chrysler-parent Stellantis to members for a ratification vote, a source told Reuters.

UAW President Shawn Fain plans to unveil additional details of the labor agreement that includes a 25% pay hike and improved retirement benefits and runs through April 2028 in remarks that will air on social media at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The source confirmed the UAW tentative agreements with Stellantis, General Motors and Ford include an additional ratification bonus of around $110 per day for employees who were on strike or laid off during the work stoppage that began in mid-September.

