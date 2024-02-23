UAW loses key local leader known for influence, strategy during negotiations

Former UAW Local 600 president Bernie Ricke poses for a photo inside of UAW Local 600 in Dearborn on Friday, January 26, 2024, after talking about his retirement as leader of the union that represents Ford workers at the Rouge Plant.

A man who once drove a Hi-Lo in a Ford Motor Company parts warehouse and went on to become a close adviser to leaders at the United Auto Workers has left the union he led through tumultuous times.

Bernie Ricke, 68, of Trenton, faced no challenger for 14 years as a local labor leader who is credited with helping negotiate national labor contracts of Ford factory workers for two decades. As president of UAW Local 600 in Dearborn, located down the street from the historic River Rouge complex it represents, Ricke has served as a role model and point man with essential institutional knowledge, members say.

Despite stepping down from his official role in July 2023 and turning the job over to Tony Richard, Ricke agreed to assist UAW Vice President Chuck Browning with contract negotiations. The team won a record-setting deal in the fall that followed a UAW labor strike against Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis in 2023.

After serving as a steady force, Ricke cleaned out his office and left the building he has occupied since the Great Recession, officially moving to retiree status at the start of this month.

"He led the bargaining through the financial crisis, through the pandemic. He provided guidance for me, personally," Browning, 59, of Rockwood, told the Detroit Free Press. "He's unselfish. He's humble. And he's a really powerful presence in our union. Bernie is a tough leader, but he really mastered tact and diplomacy, where you can have a discussion with him even if there's disagreement. People listen to him."

Gerald Kariem, then UAW vice president of the Ford Department, left, and Bernie Ricke, then president of UAW Local 600, talk about the partnership with Ford during a press conference at the Dearborn Truck Plant on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

By contrast, the national union's corruption scandal led to more then a dozen convictions, including two past national UAW presidents and Fiat Chrysler executives.

"I was disgusted and disappointed by what some individuals did," said Ricke, who, as local union president, earned a salary of about $175,000, which is tied to the regional leader's wage.

Rory Gamble, credited with taking the helm of the national UAW amid crisis after the 2019 labor strike on General Motors and a raid on the home of then-president Gary Jones, told the Free Press, "Bernie's leadership legacy will fare well over the years as historians look back at his impact on the UAW and Ford. He was steady, fair and successful for members in the worst of times. If the measure of a man is the dignity he brings to others, he will always be a giant in our union."

Then-UAW President Rory Gamble stands in front of Local 600, where he first joined the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America in 1974 as a welder fixture repairman at the Ford Motor Co. Dearborn (Mich.) Frame Plant, on April 20, 2021.

Ricke, who said he has never spoken to UAW President Shawn Fain, said while the union's national labor contract with the Detroit Three deserves praise for its pay and benefit raises, he didn't feel comfortable watching personal attacks on auto executives. "I don't like that, to be honest with you. When I was younger, I did. But I don't think it's productive."

The UAW did not respond to a Free Press request for comment from Fain on Ricke's legacy and departure.

The men have very different styles. Fain, who was elected last year, wins fans and makes enemies with his aggressive approach. Ricke said personal attacks on auto executives during union negotiations in 2023 made him uncomfortable.

"The personal stuff, there's no upside to it. If you've got a CEO that holds a grudge, they're going to wait for their opportunity, right?" Ricke said. "It's all good to be like that when things are good, but what happens when things are bad and you've got to work together through difficult situations?"

Ricke has had a great relationship with Bill Ford and his executive team, even as someone known to call out people when things appeared to be going in the wrong direction, Browning said. "He never shot from the hip. He understood the automotive industry."

Local 600 represents nearly 30,000 active and retired members at the Rouge and thousands more from health care, independent auto suppliers and the steel industry. This particular union made history when Ford employees in the 1930s beat union organizers bloody. Ricke installed a photo gallery in the union hall of historic moments, including clashes, that remind visitors, as well as union members, why the union exists.

The current UAW leadership deserves huge praise for being more proactive than years past in defining what the union is attempting to accomplish and why and preventing union workers from being "villainized," Ricke said.

And watchdogging the automakers is especially important with the high costs of electric vehicles, he said. "Anytime cost increases, we have to pay even closer attention to where the company is sourcing work and confronting them if we find out they have plans or are looking at plans to source work out of the country. We need to be diligent about that more so now than ever."

Actions speak volumes

A UAW member since 1973, Ricke has gradually moved through different roles and said he never desired to rise beyond the union local he has led since 2009 because he felt he could personally help people he loved while still being involved nationally behind the scenes.

His members build the popular F-150 pickup at Dearborn Truck Plant. And now they are building the electric F-150 Lightning at the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

"He clearly has the confidence of the members, but he also forged a constructive relationship with the company. There could be sharp disagreements, but there was a mutual respect for integrity on both sides. That paid off in significant investment from Ford at the Rouge and Local 600," Harley Shaiken, professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, and an expert on automotive labor, told the Free Press. "There were times when it seemed possible, even likely, that they'd do new investment like the F-150 Lightning somewhere else."

Ricke is directly involved in discussions about job gains and keeping jobs from being eliminated.

UAW Local 600 Vice President Harold Byrd, left, talks with past president of UAW Local 600 Bernie Ricke in a conference room at the the union hall on Friday, January 26, 2024. Ricke officially retired Feb. 1, 2024.

"There have always been different factions in the local. It's a huge local and no president pulled it together, got people to work together the way Bernie has," said former UAW president Bob King, 77, of Ann Arbor, who served from 2010 to 2014. "You look, too, at the steel operations and we've gone through a bunch of different owners. (Cleveland-Cliffs acquired AK Steel Dearborn Works in 2020.) Sometimes, those changes got people's pension or healthcare messed up and he never quit until he got things resolved. Other people might give up because it's so complicated and really hard. But that's not who he is. He gets companies to do things for workers that others have not because people trust him."

It's easy to do things in good times and harder during rough times, Ricke said. "Our steel plant, we've had five owners since 1989, and we still have over 1,000 good-paying jobs over there. Through bankruptcy and out, we protected people. Not one person lost post-retirement benefits."

Ricke said: "Stability, I think, helps us secure more work. It helps us be more effective."

Bill Ford, great-grandson of the company founder, called Ricke "a great leader."

"I have appreciated his partnership over the years," executive chair Bill Ford said in a statement to the Free Press. "We have all benefited from his loyalty and support, and I am wishing him all the best in retirement.”

Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford Motor Company, left, and Bernie Ricke, then president of UAW Local 600 in Dearborn, talk on stage after a press conference at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn on Sept. 17, 2020.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, told the Free Press, "Bernie Ricke has pulled 600 together. He has focused on keeping the union strong, on being able to tell Bill Ford what union members really think."

Growing up the son of an engineer

Ricke is the son of a homemaker and a white-collar auto employee, an engineer and father of five, who worked at Ford, General Motors, Chrysler and then back at Ford.

By age 18, Ricke worked in a Ford parts warehouse in Redford. He saw, as an hourly worker, his own hardships, recalling grievances that he questioned.

"When I was hired in, it was much more of an adversarial relationship. The plant manager, I had three supervisors tell me after he left, he would randomly write down badge numbers and tell the supervisor, 'I want these people sent home without pay today. I don't care what for.' Just to keep people on edge, I think. I got written up 15 times for 'failure to perform a normal work effort.' I asked them what 'a normal work effort' was and they said, 'When you start doing it, we'll let you know.' It was a different world then."

Ford said Thursday it had no further comment.

Life experience as an hourly worker inspired Ricke to think he could be a different kind of leader, the nudge to join the UAW ranks and right the wrongs for his fellow UAW workers. Not for a fancy title, just to help others like himself, Ricke told the Free Press.

An epic win he carries to this day happened in 1999 with a labor contract demand from the Ford parts depot workers. Ford wanted hourly workers to show up on holidays because dealers, who often work holidays, needed car parts. Under the contract, if Ford didn't get enough volunteers, which was rare because double-time pay is hard to resist, the company had the right to force an employee to work. UAW members wanted to strip that right from Ford. But Ford really needed workers and fought giving up the right.

So Ricke helped negotiate the company's right to order workers to show up but if they worked that holiday, they'd get holiday pay and double time — with the choice of getting holiday pay and straight time pay and taking that other eight hours and converting it to a personal day off. Everyone was happy, Ricke said. "That was the compromise that gave people another day off and the company the right to schedule. There are more of those examples," he said.

Try to understand different viewpoints

While it's difficult for some to imagine the UAW without Ricke in the background, he said that taking his first medical leave for back surgery from February to May last year opened his eyes. His lessons learned are important and he said he hopes members will benefit from his thousands of one-on-one discussions.

"You've got to have an understanding of each other," Ricke said. "It doesn't mean you have to think the same way or take the same position, but it's just much more productive if you try to understand where people are coming from."

His wife, Susan Ricke, 70, a stay-at-home mom who cared for their two children, is described by union members as the other half of the Ricke team. They met in high school in Wyandotte: "He was my best friend from the time I met him. He's the smartest person I know. And his word is his word," she said.

Activism outside the spotlight

Steve Wyatt, 70, of Harrison Township, served as King’s administrative assistant and said the Ricke style is known throughout the international union based in Detroit that represents an estimated 400,000 members.

Understanding the past, present and future is essential and rare, Wyatt said.

"He has never forgotten his place, and he took care of a large segment of our members that others have not," Wyatt said. "In the automotive world, the parts depot is kind of secondary work. They've taken major setbacks in past contract negotiations because they're not on the frontline. But because of Bernie, the Ford parts depot never did. That's a real testament to his leadership style and his commitment to where he came from."

Understanding management has been a critical reason Ricke has been so effective in representing healthcare workers, too, said Patrick Irwin, vice president of human resources for Henry Ford Hospital and Wyandotte Hospital.

If a member was having an issue with healthcare, Ricke would just pick up the phone as union president, Irwin said. "Every person in Bernie's life had value, had meaning. He took the time to care. It was never about him but, instead, what he could do for others. He is loved by all and he will be missed by all. I'm going to miss working with him day to day. There's a lot of good talent but Bernie understood the needs of employees and he understood the business."

Laying breadcrumbs for others to follow

Laura Dickerson, 53, of Farmington Hills views Ricke as a father figure after her own father died in the line of duty. She credits Ricke with her successes.

Laura Dickerson holds hands with UAW President Shawn Fain in front of dozens of United Auto Workers and community members during a rally outside the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts Center in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

"Bernie Ricke took me under his wing in my late 20s," said Dickerson, director of UAW Region 1A that represents Wayne, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. "Every board meeting I attend, after those meetings I thank him for taking the time to mentor me. Whether it's constitutional issues that come up, bargaining contracts, protocol, experience with politicians I would not have without having him in my life. I mean the list is literally endless. Nobody has to pull you under their wing. I feel honored he saw something in me that was special. He's been in my life a very long time. I’m the first African-American woman to ever sit on the international executive board in the history of the UAW."

Bernie Ricke, then president of UAW Local 600, speaks before a member meeting with Robert Lighthizer U.S. Trade Representative, at the union hall in Dearborn on March 5, 2019.

As the top assistant to Browning, Brandon Keatts, 42, of Milford met with Ricke in his final days at the union hall to discuss a member's grievance. Keatts credits his mentor with preparing the union for his absence in retirement.

"He's always explaining," Keatts told the Free Press. "He doesn't just give the answer. He gives the history behind it, and the detail of why and how ... It's taking the time and having the patience."

Helping children in Detroit behind the scenes

Phyllis Edwards, 70, of Detroit, is the retired executive director for Bridging Communities, a non-profit focused on improving life for older people in southeast Detroit. And Ricke is her former board chair.

"He ensured our community had food and clothing," Edwards told the Free Press. "He helped build a raised garden for the community, which still stands today at Munger K-8 Detroit Public School, using the garden to teach science and community growth around natural foods and the importance of food."

Edwards said she can't count the number of coats he has provided to schoolchildren or food donated to the community, not just at Thanksgiving or Christmas but all through the year. "That's the difference. Not just a holiday thing. He's an every day kind of guy. His love for the city of Detroit was demonstrated daily. He has used his position to bring about social change. Bernie was about building relationships with me and other folks. And those relationships would take me places I otherwise would not have been."

Phyllis Edwards, then the Bridging Communities executive director attending a Zoom session at their office with prospective home buyers on April 29, 2021. Bridging Communities is a nonprofit that puts emphasis on the senior community around them and offers housing options, connections with banks and support systems and helps give guidance to grandparents who are raising their grandkids,

Ricke registered the Bernie Ricke Charity Fund in 2016, which listed net assets of $71,942 in 2022, according to its IRS Form 990 filing. It has been funded through an annual golf tournament. He said donations are made to the community, mostly for children. He and his wife and Mount Clemens lawyer James Andary are listed as officers who collect $0 in salary. A favorite charity is a food bank that collects diapers.

"If these families don't have two pair of diapers each day when they take their kids to daycare, they can't stay. And the parents can't go to work. So we pay for the diapers for those families," Ricke told the Free Press.

Past president of the UAW Local 600 Bernie Ricke poses for a photo inside of UAW Local 600 in Dearborn beside a lineup of past presidents' photos including his own (to the right) at the union hall in Dearborn on January 26, 2024.

Frank Engel, 55, of Belleville, is plant chairman at the Dearborn Truck Plant who said he hates to see Ricke go.

"Nothing against anyone else, but he's truly inspirational. He's always looking out for what's right," Engel told the Free Press. "He's ready for that next chapter in his life without having to put in 70 hours a week. But I think we'll always lean on him whenever he is needed."

Ricke said, "I'll take a break for a little bit and maybe do some teaching on labor. The next generation is coming now. I'll be around to help if I can."

