UAW members at General Dynamics plants ratify new tentative agreement

(Reuters) -The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Monday said members at the General Dynamics plants at Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania have voted to ratify a new tentative agreement.

The vote was ratified with 74% members in favor of the new four-year deal, which provides a 14% wage hike, protection against inflation, reduces the time it takes to get to top pay and "beats back the company's proposed healthcare concessions", UAW previously said.

Like its peers, General Dynamics has struggled with supply and labor shortages at a time when weapons demand is on the rise due to the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and tensions in U.S.-China relations over Taiwan.

UAW members at the company make military vehicles including tanks and light armored vehicles, according to the union.

In the latter half of October, the UAW, in separate strike actions, had reached tentative agreements with the Detroit Three automakers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)