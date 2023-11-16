Advertisement
UAW members at Mack Trucks vote to ratify new contract

Reuters

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Wednesday said members at Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks have voted to ratify their new contract with significant local improvements.

"After 39 days on strike, UAW members at Mack Trucks have voted by 93% to ratify their new contract with significant local improvements," the union said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

