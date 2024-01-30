UAW members at Spring Hill's GM plants to receive thousands in profit-sharing checks. Here's how much.

General Motors' Spring Hill workers, along with 45,000 others, who are part of the United Auto Workers Union will receive a profit-sharing check come February, according to the automaker on Tuesday.

The Spring Hill GM plant has more than 3,000 members of the UAW employed at the 11 million square foot plant. They could receive up to $12,250.

For 2023, GM's North America pretax profits were $12.3 billion, down 5% from $12.9 billion a year ago. The amount of the profit-sharing checks is based on $1,000 per every $1 billion in annual earnings before interest and taxes, or pretax profits for North America, the Detroit Free Press reported. The checks are paid out in increments of $250, which is why it is $12,250 and not $12,300, GM spokesman David Caldwell said.

But to make the full payout, an hourly employee must have accrued 1,850 or more compensated hours during 2023.

Take a look at how much GM UAW workers have made in the past and more.

How much did UAW GM workers make with their profit-sharing check?

GM's UAW-represented workers, including more than 3,000 UAW members employed at the Spring Hill plant, received $12,250 this year. Which is not as much as their 2022 payout of $12,750 the highest since 2016 when it was at $12,000 per employee.

The payout was not just for full-time permanent employees either. For the first time, GM's union-represented temporary employees and those at GM's battery facilities are now eligible for profit-sharing under the new national agreement the union has with GM, a UAW source confirmed to the Detroit Free Press.

Was Spring Hill part of the 2023 UAW strike?

On Oct. 28, the plant at Spring Hill, GM's largest assembly facility in the country, walked off the assembly line and joined the strike.

“The members have spoken. After years of cutbacks, months of our Stand Up campaign, and weeks on the picket line, we have turned the tide for the American autoworker,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “The Stand Up Strike was just the beginning."

Story continues

Just a few days later the strike was suspended.

2023 UAW strikes: How long did it last and what did the union win?

The strikes began on Sept 14 and continued for more than two months. The strike forced contract negotiations with

Raises from at least 33% to over 160% - After COLA and compounded wage increases, members will recieve raises of at least 33% with some of the lowest-paid workers receiving raises of up to 160%. Tens of thousands of autoworkers will see immediate raises of over 40% upon ratification.

Faster progression to top pay - Workers will no longer need to wait eight years before seeing wage progression, the union was able to secure a three-year wage progression to the top pay rate.

Blazing the path to a just EV transition - The UAW won commitments at all three automakers that will bring thousands of electric vehicle (EV) and battery jobs.

Improvements in retirement security for all active and retired members - For the first time in 15 years current retirees will receive annual bonuses, a $1.25 billion boost in their benefits. Across all three companies, workers hired before 2007 won an increase to their pension multiplier.

401K contribution increases - Although workers hired after 2007 did not win defined benefit pensions, the employer contribution to their 401(k)s increased by 10%, which will double many members’ annual 401(k) contributions over the life of the contract.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What will GM's UAW members in Tennessee earn in profit-sharing checks