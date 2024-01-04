UAW members at Stellantis start seeing $50,000 buyout offers for 2024

UAW-represented employees at Stellantis already have begun receiving buyout offers under the company’s 2024 retirement incentive program.

The 2023 contract agreement between the UAW and Stellantis included a pretax $50,000 lump sum retirement incentive in 2024. Another lump sum deal will be offered later in 2026.

Eligible employees can accept the offer any time between now and Dec. 31, according to Jodi Tinson, a Stellantis spokesperson.

Buyout offers are being made to UAW members who are at least age 60 and have 10 years of service, she said, as well as others under different eligibility criteria.

The exact date of when production and skilled trade employees will retire will vary. The lump sum payment is contingent on the employee leaving the job on a date approved by management, Tinson said. Based on operational needs, she said, an employee’s separation date may be extended.

The UAW noted in its online highlights of the contract that the union was “successful in negotiating enterprise-wide buyout offerings for our legacy members.”

The $50,000 incentive before taxes will apply to an “unlimited number of eligible production and skilled trade members,” according to the UAW. “Packages will be offered in 2024 and 2026.”

As part of the contract agreement, Ford Motor Co. agreed to a special retirement incentive of $50,000 for eligible production and skilled trade UAW members who retire in 2024.

The UAW-General Motors agreement included the promise of three "Special AttritionPrograms" from January through the life of the agreement.

A $50,000 lump-sum, pretax retirement incentive will be offered to "traditional employees who meet the normal or early retirement eligibility requirements," according to the UAW highlights of the GM agreement. GM and the UAW "will agree on timing, size, and scope of the offering."

