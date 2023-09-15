UAW President Shawn Fain targeted with threats; Michigan man charged with felonies

A Davison Township man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly threatening UAW President Shawn Fain on Wednesday, according to a news release put out Friday by Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Zachary David White, 31, is charged after sending text messages to Fain the day before the union's labor contracts with Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis expired.

White is charged with false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, a four-year felony.

UAW President Shawn Fain called for a strike after contract negotiations stalled with all three Detroit automakers, UAW members walked off the job at Ford Michigan Assembly Plant just after midnight on Fri., Sept. 15, 2023. The current four-year contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis were in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 14 and without an agreement, the UAW initiated a stand-up strike, a strategic plan that the union is said to have for a strike targeting certain plants at the different automakers in waves.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., White sent Fain a series of threatening text messages to Fain's cell phone, according to the investigative report from Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

"I am not going to second guess Mr. White's intentions nor am I going to view his messages as idle threats," Leyton said in a news release. "Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the law."

He complimented the sheriff and his team for their "immediate attention to the matter and thorough investigation in coordination with the security services of the UAW."

Fain has led an aggressive exchange with the Detroit automakers during contact talks. The UAW called a targeted strike on sites for Ford in Michigan, Stellantis in Ohio and GM in Missouri that began at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

White will be arraigned in the 67th District Court in Flint.

A spokesman for the UAW couldn't be immediately reached for comment on Friday afternoon.

