UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck as contract deadline nears

The UAW reached a deal with Daimler Truck late Friday, averting a strike shortly before the expiration of a contract covering an estimated 7,300 workers.

Union President Shawn Fain announced the tentative agreement in a Facebook live session Friday night, saying it included wage increases and other wins, such as cost-of-living adjustments and profit-sharing.

"We’re here tonight to announce a major victory for the members who build Freightliner and Western Star trucks and Thomas Built buses. Today, we reached a tentative agreement with Daimler," Fain said.

A message seeking comment was sent to spokespeople for Daimler Truck.

Fain said that the workers, assuming they ratify the agreement, would receive a minimum of 25% general wage increases over four years.

"When this deal is ratified, you’ll get a 10% raise. Six months later, another 3%. Six months after that, another 3%. That’s a 16% raise in the first year of the deal, alone," he said.

Daimler Truck spun off from Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The deal with the UAW and Daimler Truck comes just weeks before Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama vote on unionization there and follows the UAW's successful union vote among Volkswagen workers in Tennessee.

The vote at VW was considered historic because it represented a union win in the U.S. South, a region that had long proven challenging in prior UAW organizing efforts. But last year's strike against Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis, owner of Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat, and the contracts that followed helped generate momentum for a new push to expand unionization at nonunion auto plants.

