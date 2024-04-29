UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck as contract deadline nears

Eric D. Lawrence, Fayetteville Observer
2 min read
0
In this article:

The UAW reached a deal with Daimler Truck late Friday, averting a strike shortly before the expiration of a contract covering more than 7,000 workers.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced the tentative agreement in a Facebook Live session Friday night, saying it included wage increases and other wins, such as cost-of-living adjustments and profit-sharing. The deal covers parts and assembly workers in North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, according to the union.

"We’re here tonight to announce a major victory for the members who build Freightliner and Western Star trucks and Thomas Built buses. Today, we reached a tentative agreement with Daimler," Fain said.

Anja Weinert, a spokesperson for Daimler Truck, provided a company statement about the deal:

"Daimler Truck North America and the United Auto Workers have tentatively agreed to new collective bargaining agreements covering approximately 7,400 employees at our manufacturing and component facilities in High Point, N.C. (Thomas Built Buses), Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant, Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant, Gastonia Parts Plant, Atlanta Parts Distribution Center and Memphis Parts Distribution Center. The UAW members at these locations will now be asked to vote on the new contracts, and we hope to finalize them soon, for the mutual benefit of all parties."

Raises that UAW won for Daimler assembly workers

Fain said that the workers, assuming they ratify the agreement, would receive a minimum of 25% general wage increases over four years.

"When this deal is ratified, you’ll get a 10% raise. Six months later, another 3%. Six months after that, another 3%. That’s a 16% raise in the first year of the deal, alone," he said.

Daimler Truck spun off from Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The deal with the UAW and Daimler Truck comes just weeks before Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama vote on unionization there and follows the UAW's successful union vote among Volkswagen workers in Tennessee.

The vote at VW was considered historic because it represented a union win in the U.S. South, a region that had long proven challenging in prior UAW organizing efforts. But last year's strike against Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis, owner of Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat, and the contracts that followed helped generate momentum for a new push to expand unionization at nonunion auto plants.

More: UAW's Fain braces for fight against politicians to win next union election at Mercedes

More: UAW election dates set for Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama

