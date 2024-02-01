Advertisement
UAW says more than 30% of workers at Alabama Hyundai plant sign union cards

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Hyundai Glovis logistics company in Montgomery, Alabama

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) said on Thursday that more than 30% of workers at Hyundai Motor's Alabama plant have signed union cards seeking to join the union.

In November, the UAW said it was launching a first-of-its-kind push to publicly organize the entire non-union auto sector in the U.S. after winning record new contracts with the Detroit Three automakers.

The union said in December more than 30% of workers at a non-union Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee plant have signed union authorization cards, and announced last month that more than 30% of workers at a Mercedes-Benz Vance, Alabama plant have done so as well.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

