The UAW strike will affect Wisconsin industries and consumers, experts say. Here's how.

United Auto Workers at the "Detroit Three" automakers ― General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Jeep and Ram ― are now entering the second week of a major strike.

The "Stand Up Strike," as union leaders have called it, is set to potentially become one of the largest in the auto industry's history, targeting not just one but all three of the largest automotive manufacturers in the country.

At least 13,000 union members have walked off the job at various plants across the country. More are expected to strike today if union demands aren't met.

The UAW declared the strike at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. Members, led by recently elected UAW President Shawn Fain, have presented a long list of demands, including the elimination of wage tiers, limiting the use of temporary workers, and a reduced work week and more paid time off. Members are also asking for a 40% wage increase over the life of the contract, reflective of the recent 40% increases to Detroit Three CEOs' salaries.

The strike is expected to have far-reaching ripple effects, including here in Wisconsin, even though the last Detroit Three factory in the state, Chrysler's Kenosha Engine Plant, closed in 2010.

We spoke with Layth Alwan ― a professor of supply chain, operations management and business statistics at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Lubar School of Business ― about how the strike could affect Wisconsin.

How will the UAW strike affect Wisconsin?

Although there are no longer Detroit Three factories producing cars in Wisconsin, Alwan estimates there are about 150 suppliers in the state.

They manufacture car parts and materials at the first, second and third tiers of the supply chain ― everything from raw materials to partially assembled vehicles. In this way, the Detroit Three still have a "footprint" in Wisconsin, he said.

Because of Wisconsin's proximity to Midwestern states which do produce cars, like Michigan and Ohio, Wisconsin manufacturers send large numbers of parts and subassemblies to automakers. But with fewer cars being produced due to the strike, fewer parts will be needed.

Alwan said the strike's impact on Wisconsin suppliers will vary, as some are more reliant on shipping parts directly to automakers while others are not.

Alwan said those most at risk are smaller suppliers. Many suppliers, both in Wisconsin and nationwide, he said, are still recovering from "COVID-era disruptions," which affected the whole supply chain.

"My concern here is that in Wisconsin, and again nationwide, if this strike extends a long amount of time, there'll be cascading effects, potential shutdowns, potential bankruptcies," he said. "And I think the most vulnerable suppliers would be the smaller suppliers who just barely even got through the COVID shutdown period."

If the strike lasts longer than two weeks, Alwan said we will start seeing "significant shortages to the auto parts supply chain." This could lead to a cut back on overtime for Wisconsin workers in the industry, along with eventually even more serious consequences like shutdowns and bankruptcies.

The UAW strike could have numerous ripple affects on many industries, including trucking, experts say.

How will the UAW strike affect other industries?

The ripple effects of the strike's impact on the auto industry supply chain will also hit other industries, Alwan said, namely the trucking industry.

Wisconsin is home to one of the nation's largest trucking companies, Schneider National in Green Bay.

With fewer car parts being made, there will be less need for trucks to move parts around the supply chain, both in Wisconsin and nationwide. Additionally, with fewer cars being produced, fewer trucks will be needed to move cars to and from Wisconsin dealerships.

With far fewer new cars being made and purchased, insurance and leasing companies will also be affected.

How will the UAW strike impact Wisconsin consumers?

With fewer parts and fewer cars available, dealerships and repair shops risk not being able to meet consumer demand. These items will likely become more expensive and more scarce if the strike continues long term.

"If, for example, suppliers in Michigan start reducing capacity or shutting down, then (Wisconsin distributors are) not going to get the parts, and then they're not going to be able to turn around and provide parts that consumers may need for the repair of their cars here in Wisconsin," Alwan explained.

Less flow of parts into dealerships and repair shops could mean people can't get their cars repaired in a timely manner, further impacting the greater economy.

"If they have no other ways of transportation, they may not be able to go to work," Alwan said. "I mean, that's an extreme case, but there's ... a ripple effect."

A team of USA Today reporters contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How will the UAW strike impact Wisconsin?