UAW strike continues against GM, Stellanis and Ford: Will Spring Hill and more plants join? What we know.

Thursday marks day 14 of the United Auto Workers union strike and even more auto plants could be joining the picket line come Friday.

It has been an eventful week on the picket line. Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump joined not the Detroit Three, but the striking workers on the picket line.

The visit may have bolstered union members and broke precedent, but it's probably not enough to get talks rolling as UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to announce the next round of walk-offs at plants in the U.S. on Friday. The question for Tennessee is, will it include Spring Hill?

Why is the UAW on strike?

The strike occurred after contract talks between the UAW and the Detroit Three automakers fell through. UAW called the strike when the deadline to make a new deal passed at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. Around 13,000 union members in Ohio, Missouri and Michigan walked off the job and picket lines soon began forming.

The three plants were a start. If contract negotiations aren't settled more plants could be called to join the "Stand up Strike".

"Instead of striking all plants at once, select locals will be called on to 'Stand up' and walk out on strike," the union said on its website.

Go deeper: What UAW's Shawn Fain hasn't talked about could provide focus for a deal

Why hasn't the Spring Hill plant walked out?

Workers at the Spring Hill plant are still at work but are waiting for the call to join their fellow union members on the picket line.

On Sept. 22, Fain called for 38 GM and Stellanis parts distribution plants across the country to join the strike, but Spring Hill was not among those. Fain addressed tens of thousands of people that morning on a Facebook Live and Youtube broadcast. Ford, he said, made positive efforts at the negotiating table, but Stellantis and GM continued to play hardball.

What workers say: In Spring Hill, Tennessee, UAW wants better wages, insurance as strike threat remains

Story continues

Fain called on all parts distribution facilities — 38 factories between GM and Stellantis — to walk out, including one in Memphis that employs about 200 employees.

The Tennessee plant near Nashville is the largest in North America at 11 million square feet and employs about 3,700 employees working under an expired contract. Of those employees, more than 3,000 are United Auto Workers members.

Has Spring Hill workers been part of a UAW strike?

This isn't the first time that Spring Hill workers could potentially be called to strike. In September 2019, the UAW called a strike on GM plants after negotiations between the two fell through. At that time all of the workers at the plant went on strike.

What cars are manufactured at the Spring Hill General Motors plant?

The assembly plant builds three types of Cadillac SUVs and the GMC Acadia.

Cars that will be affected if Spring Hill strikes include the following: Cadillac: XT5 , XT6 , and the all-electric LYRIQ GMC: Acadia .

What was so important about Biden, Trump visit to UAW strikers?

For the first time in history − as far as anyone remembers − a sitting Democratic president, Biden, joined striking workers on a Wayne County, Michigan picket line on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday night, a former Republican president, Trump, came to Detroit, not to urge striking UAW members to reach a deal and get back to work but to demand that auto companies − and the Biden administration − back off a transition to electric vehicles as being too disruptive to workers' lives.

What's happening now with the UAW Stand up Strike?

The "Stand Up Strike," as union leaders have called it, is set to potentially become one of the largest in the industry's history. So far, around 18,300 workers across 21 states have joined the picket line and more are on the way as a deal has yet to be struck between the union and General Motors, Ford and Stellanis ( Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands).

The "Stand up Strike" has now been going on for two weeks and it is set to grow once more on Friday.

With the addition of more union workers walking out, this has the potential to be one of the largest strikes in U.S. history.

To add to the strike, General Motors and Stellantis announced layoffs that the automotive giants blamed on damage from the UAW strike. The layoffs started in Kansas, Ohio and Indiana.

Where are UAW union workers on strike?

So far, 38 parts distribution plants around the country are on strike. The 38 GM and Stellanis plants are scattered across 21 states. Fain cited headway at the negotiation table with Ford as a reason plants with the company were excluded.

The following GM sites are on strike:

Pontiac Redistribution, 1251 Joslyn in Pontiac, Michigan

Willow Run Redistribution, 50000 Ecorse Rd. in Belleville, Michigan

Ypsilanti Processing Center, 2625 Tyler Rd. in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Davison Rd. Processing Center, 4420 DavisonRd. in Burton, Michigan

Flint Processing Center, 6060 W. Bristol Rd. in Swartz Creek, Michigan

Lansing Redistribution, 4400 W. Mount Hope Rd. in Lansing, Michigan

Cincinnati Parts Distribution, 8752 Jacquemin Dr. in West Chester, Ohio

Denver Parts Distribution, 23400 E. Smith Rd. in Aurora, Colorado

Hudson Parts Distribution, 2200 Willis Miller Dr. in Hudson, Wisconsin

Chicago Parts Distribution, 1355 Remington Blvd. in Bolingbrook, Illinois

Reno Parts Distribution Center, 6565 Echo Ave. in Reno, Nevada

Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution, 9150 Hermosa Ave. in Rancho Cucamonga, California

Fort Worth Parts Distribution, 301 Freedom Dr. in Roanoke, Texas

Martinsburg Parts Distribution, 608 Caperton Blvd. in Martinsburg, West Virginia

Jackson Parts Distribution, 1500 Marquette Road in Brandon, Mississippi

Charlotte Parts Distribution, 10815 Quality Dr. in Charlotte, North Carolina

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution, 5115 Pleasant Hill Road in Memphis, Tennessee

Philadelphia Parts Distribution, 200 Cabot Blvd. E. in Lang Horne, Pennsylvania

Stellantis locations on strike:

Marysville, 840 E. Huron Blvd. in Marysville, Michigan

Centerline Packaging, 26311 Lawrence in Center Line, Michigan

Centerline Warehouse, 26311 Lawrence in Center Line, Michigan

Sherwood, 21555 Sherwood Ave. in Warren, Michigan

Warren Parts, 21035 Sherwood in Warren, Michigan

QEC, 2021 Executive Hills Blvd. in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Romulus, 16950 Pine in Romulus, Michigan

Cleveland, 9777 Mopar Dr. in Streetsboro, Ohio

Milwaukee, 3280 S. Clement Ave. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Minneapolis, 13005 Hwy 55 in Plymouth, Minnesota

Denver, 10728 Troy St. in Commerce City, Colorado

Chicago, 1980 High Grove Lane in Naperville, Illinois

Los Angeles, 5141 Santa Ana St. in Ontario, California

Portland, 10030 SW Allen Blvd. in Beaverton, Oregon

Atlanta, 1149 Citizens Parkway, Morrow, Georgia

Winchester, 80 Tyson Dr. Winchester, Virginia

Orlando, 10300 Boggy Creek Rd. in Orlando, Florida

Dallas, 2205 E. Belt Line Rd. in Carrollton, Texas

New York, 108 NY 303 in Tappan, New York

Boston, 550 Forbes Blvd. in Mansfield, Massachusetts

The original three sites where union members stepped out of production facilities will continue in the strike. The three original plants represent each company and include:

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (Final Assembly and Paint only) in Michigan

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio

GM's Wentzville Assembly in Missouri

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: UAW strike: Will more Spring Hill and more plants join? The latest