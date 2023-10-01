UAW strike, jobs report and Tesla deliveries top Wall Street’s week ahead

Investors will kick off the final quarter of the year as more headwinds swirl for the economy, including the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against Detroit's Big Three.

All three of the major averages fell during the third quarter, led by the Nasdaq Composite's 4% drop, this as the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4.596%.

S&P 500: -3.6%

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -2.6%

Nasdaq Composite: -4%

UAW strike enters third week

As the UAW strike enters its third week, we'll get fresh estimates on how much the work stoppage is costing the economy.

Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers (UAW), center left, walks with demonstrators during a UAW practice picket outside the Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit, Michigan, on Aug. 23.

In other auto news, Tesla may report delivery numbers for the third quarter. In the prior quarter, Elon Musk's EV maker made "480,000 vehicles and delivered over 466,000 vehicles," the company announced.

Cars sit in a parking lot at a Tesla showroom on June 27, 2022, in Corte Madera, California. (Justin Sullivan

Tesla shares have gained 103% this year.

Additionally, economic data on vehicle sales, construction spending and manufacturing PMI will start the week.

Sam Bankman-Fried trial begins, Hunter Biden in court

The JOLTS report will kick off the first of three updates on employment in the U.S. The number of job openings is expected to remain around 8.8 million, which is down from the peak 11 million.

In earnings news, spice maker McCormick & Co will report results and Microsoft will kick off its OneDrive online event to showcase the next generation of file management across Microsoft 365.

MICROSOFT TO ASSUME AI COPYRIGHT LIABILITY FOR COPILOT USERS

Meanwhile, embattled crypto investor Sam Bankman-Fried's trial begins in New York City.

Sam Bankman-Fried leaves court in New York on July 26, 2023.

Another worker strike deadline

More than 75,00 union health care workers at Kaiser Permanente say they will strike on Wednesday if a new contract is not reached. The existing contract expired on Saturday. The union says if the strike happens, it will be the largest strike of health care workers in U.S. history, with picket lines in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

A national emergency alert will blast across mobile phones at 2:20 p.m. ET/11:20 a.m. PT on Oct. 4.

And a national emergency alert will blast across mobile phones, TVs and radios Wednesday. 2:20 p.m. ET/11:20 a.m. PT on Oct. 4.

FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct the test.

"The purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. In case the Oct. 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11." the agencies said.

In economic data, mortgage applications, ADP's employment, factory orders and weekly crude inventories will be released.

Oil neared $95 per barrel last week before retreating to the $90 level.

T-minus

In earnings news, Constellation Brands and Levi Stauss will report, along with economic data on initial jobless claims and the trade balance.

Virgin Galactic's Unity 25 in May 2023.

Also on Thursday, Virgin Galactic is targeting the launch of Galactic 4 for its fifth commercial space flight.

Are more Americans working?

The monthly jobs report will round out the week's economic data. Employers are expected to have created 163,000 positions, down from 187,000 in August. The unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 3.7% vs. 3.8%.

September Jobs Estimates

Non-Farm Payrolls: 163,000 vs. 187,000

Unemployment Rate: 3.7% vs. 3.8%

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.





