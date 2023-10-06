UAW strike-related layoffs hit Ford again, bringing total to nearly 1,800

Strike-related layoffs hit Ford Motor Co. again this week, affecting an additional 491 UAW workers in Michigan and Ohio, the automaker confirmed Friday.

“While we are doing what we can to avoid layoffs, we have no choice but to reduce production of parts that would be destined for a plant that is on strike,” Bryce Currie, Ford vice president of manufacturing and labor affairs for Ford Blue, said in a statement. “Strike-related layoffs are an unfortunate result of the UAW’s strategy.”

In the last strike impact update, Ford revealed 491 employees have been asked not to report to work. They include:

372 employees at Cleveland Engine Plant in Ohio, effective Oct. 9.

94 employees at Lima Engine Plant in Ohio, effective Oct. 9.

25 employees at Sterling Axle Plant, with layoffs beginning between Oct. 5 and Oct. 8.

Two days ago, Ford notified 350 workers at Livonia Transmission and 50 workers at Sterling Axle Plant to prepare for layoffs as a result of the UAW strike heading into its fourth week. This brings the number of Ford layoffs to 1,794 as a result of the UAW strike, Ford said Friday. They're saying "approximately 2,000" but providing hard data.

Previously, Ford announced strike-related layoffs at Chicago Stamping Plant, Lima Engine Plant in Ohio and specific departments within Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne that were separate from the units named as the initial Ford strike target on Sept. 14.

The total number of striking workers and strike-related layoffs at Ford is now 9,707, according to charts released by Ford.

Ford spokesman Dan Barbossa released the same statement he has been using, "Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage."

Ford submitted a seventh contract offer to the UAW this week and is waiting for a counterproposal.

UAW President Shawn Fain, wearing an "Eat the Rich" T-shirt during his Facebook Live remarks Friday, declined to name additional strike targets against Ford, General Motors or Stellantis. He said progress is being made with each and additional updates are pending.

