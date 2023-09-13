UAW strike threat: How Ford plans to combat worker shortage, disruptions

Since July, the Detroit Three automakers — Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis, formerly Chrysler Fiat brands — and the UAW, the union representing roughly 150,000 autoworkers, have been in rigid negotiations for a new labor contract.

Shawn Fain, the International President of UAW who was sworn into office in March as the first UAW president directly elected by the members, has not shied away from sharing with UAW members, and the whole world, how he feels about negotiations. Fain has been known to host Facebook Live meetings to share updates on negotiations and even show his disdain towards contract offers from the Big Three.

As of Sept. 13, just one day before the contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14, the UAW and the automakers have still not reached a tentative agreement, leaving a strike threat looming over the country.

While much of the focus has been on the 150,000 UAW members nationwide, non-union employees in management and other roles would likely not participate in the possible strike and could assume the duties of the union members.

Members of UAW Local 862 gathered to hold a practice picket on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Members work at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant.

On Aug. 25, all three automakers passed a strike authorization vote with 97% of voting members in favor of a strike if deemed necessary by the union. Over at UAW Local 862 in Louisville, which represents roughly 12,000 Ford workers at the Kentucky Truck and Louisville Assembly Plant, 99% of all voting members voted "yes" for a strike authorization.

With a little more than 24 hours until the contract expires, Fain has not made his strike strategy clear. Will UAW strike just one company as it did with GM in 2019? Will UAW strike all three companies? Will UAW strike specific key plants such as the Kentucky Truck Plant?

While Fain has not directly answered those questions, he previously said during a practice picket in Louisville that "There's a lot of possibilities, but let me assure you, if all three are not done by [Sept. 14], I expect action."

Currently, "Ford has moved much further in our direction than the other two have," a UAW leader familiar with the negotiations but not authorized to talk told the Detroit Free Press on Monday. Despite this move on Ford's end, the UAW still sits poised to strike by the week's end.

Here's what we know about the impacts of the potential strike of Ford UAW workers in Louisville.

What is Ford doing to prepare non-union workers for a strike?

Cheryl Thomas gathered with others from UAW Local 862 to have a practice picket just down the road from Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Thomas has been at the plant 30 years this year.

In August, the Detroit Free Press reported that Ford had started to prepare "white-collar workers to do blue-collar jobs in case of a UAW strike." According to the previous reporting, Ford held meetings with salaried workers to share its plan to avoid operation disruptions which would include sending "salaried workers to 20 sites in 15 states with Ford parts depots."

According to a recording obtained by the Detroit Free Press, a manager in these secret meetings with salaried workers said, "If there is a labor disruption, certain salaried personnel will be assigned to PS&L (parts supply and logistics) depots instead of performing their normal duties of your current job. We’ve completed an extensive review of all the requirements for safety training, both online and material handling equipment. Your safety is a top priority. If you’re assigned a role within a depot you will be provided proper safety training for any job you perform and a medical evaluation will be required. Roles would include stock keeper, order picker or shipping and receiving. Some of these roles would involve either walking or driving a power material handling vehicle or driving a forklift. Anyone who must travel outside of their home city will have all travel and living expenses provided and allowed to travel home on the weekends."

When asked what he thought about non-union workers at Ford attempting to fulfill union job duties during a strike, Fain said, "I would love to watch white collar workers and their managers trying to run any operation ... they can't do it. So, I'd like to have a bucket of popcorn and chairs to sit and watch."

Could non-union Ford workers be forced to work overtime?

Shawn Fain, International President, UAW speaks from the the back of a Ford F150 at UAW headquarters near Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant on Thursday, August 24, 2023, as members gathered to hold a practice picket.

Legally, yes.

"The short-term effects will mean management and other non-union employees may need to work longer hours and cover duties outside their usual job description," said Ariana Levinson, a professor of law with an emphasis on labor employment at the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law.

Levinson previously told the Courier Journal when talking about a potential Teamsters strike that "management and other non-union employees may be expected to cross the picket line and work overtime and/or duties they don’t traditionally perform."

As evidenced by Ford's secret meetings with salaried workers, the expectation is for non-union workers to handle union roles in the event of a strike.

What is the estimated economic impact of a possible UAW strike?

UAW Local 862 members Marcus Sheckles and Chaz Stoess lead other union members in a practice picket on Thursday, August 24, 2023, just down the road from Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant.

The UAW has a strike and defense fund of more than $815 million as of December 31, 2021, according to a special summer 2023 issue of Solidarity, a magazine produced by the UAW. This fund is what would be used to pay members who are on strike. Members striking can expect to receive $500 per week in strike pay, significantly less than a worker's normal paycheck.

If a UAW strike were to occur, Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group estimates a 10-day strike "could cause economic losses exceeding $5 billion." Anderson Economic Group — which has some of the Big Three automakers as clients, including Ford dealerships — estimates economic losses for Ford alone will be near $1.5 billion.

The economic firm anticipates the 57,000 Ford UAW members who may soon be on strike stand to lose roughly $341 million in direct wages during a 10-day strike.

If a UAW strike were to occur at some or all of the automakers following the contract expiration, rank-and-file members would hit the picket lines, essentially halting the work done at the picketed locations. Other unions such as Teamsters, which just won a new labor contract with UPS after contentious negotiations earlier this summer, would support the UAW picket line.

Avral Thompson, president of Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville, also a member of the national representation for Teamsters, promised the UAW members that Teamsters would not cross the picket line and would not load and ship products from the Detroit Three automakers.

“If it comes downs to it and you have to strike, we’re behind you 1,000%,” Thompson previously said during a practice picket in Louisville. “None of [the companies] product will go out.”

Does a potential strike benefit non-union Ford workers?

"Similar to the situation with the Teamsters at UPS, the long-term impact of any strike will be positive for the non-union (management and others) workers at GM, Ford, and Stellantis," Levinson said.

Two years ago, after a five-week strike at Deere & Co. by UAW workers, John Deere non-union workers saw 8% wage increases.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor website, unionized workforces often provide wage and working condition benefits to all workers at a company whether they are in the union or not. The Courier Journal previously reported that a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that non-union workers "had median weekly earnings that were 85% of earnings" made by union members.

Phoebe Wall-Howard, Jamie Lareau and Eric Lawrence contributed to this report. Contact reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @oliviamevans_.

