UAW union files labor complaint against US Senator Tim Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has filed a labor complaint against Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Tim Scott after his suggestion that auto workers on strike should be terminated.

Shawn Fain, the president of UAW, filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming Scott's remarks earlier this week violated federal labor law and in making those remarks he was in violation of the right to strike.

At a campaign event on Monday, Scott said: "I think (former U.S. President) Ronald Reagan gave us a great example when federal employees decided they were going to strike. He said, you strike, you're fired. Simple concept to me. ... To the extent that we can use that once again, absolutely."

Scott doubled down on Friday after the complaint against him and said UAW "is one of the most corrupt and scandal-plagued unions" in the United States. "They want to threaten me & shut me up. They don't scare me," he said on messaging platform X.

* The United Auto Workers expanded its strikes against Detroit automakers General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis, but kept its Ford walkout limited to a single plant due to progress made in talks, the union said on Friday.

* The auto workers' union began strikes at noon ET (1600 GMT) on Friday against 38 parts distribution centers across the United States at GM and Stellantis, extending its unprecedented, simultaneous strikes that began with one assembly plant at each of the Detroit Three. The additional facilities added about 5,600 workers to the 12,700 already on strike.

* The automakers have proposed 20% raises over 4-1/2 years, while the UAW is seeking 40%.

