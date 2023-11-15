UAW workers at several GM plant reject tentative contract, imperiling deal

Concern is growing among execs at GM (GM), and likely leadership at the United Auto Workers (UAW), after workers at several GM plant voted to reject the tentative labor deal.

Production workers at GM’s Delta Lansing plant —UAW Local 602 — voted against the tentative deal, with 63% opposing it. However, 60% of skilled trade-workers voted for the deal. Overall totals resulted in 61% against and 39% for the deal at the Delta Lansing Plant, which builds the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, and GMC Acadia SUVs.

Per the UAW's vote tracker, GM's big Lansing plant joined other plants like Wentzville Assembly, Defiance, Romulus Engine, Bowling Green, Lansing Grand River, Pontiac Stamping, Towanda Engine, and Marion Assembly in rejecting the deal.

News of the Delta Lansing Plant workers' rejection of the deal followed GM’s Spring Hill Assembly vote tally, where UAW members voted against the deal by a 68% to 32% margin. Prior to that, workers at GM’s Flint, Mich., truck assembly plant — which builds GM’s heavy duty pickups and large SUVs — voted by relatively small 52% vote to reject the deal as well.

Reports suggest veteran GM UAW members are concerned that newer workers are getting more money and better retirement benefits than older workers. Other workers are unhappy about the lack of a defined pension plan that workers had before the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.

"The situation at GM is more serious as a potential threat to ratification at that company," labor expert Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University's Mike Ilitch School of Business, told Yahoo Finance following rejection of the deal at GM’s Flint Assembly.

Per the UAW's GM vote tracker, the overall deal is still on track for ratification, but by a slim 52% to 48% margin. The UAW's vote tracker does not include the vote tally from Lansing Delta Township, however.

Note that a tentative contract is ratified if a majority of hourly workers (which includes production and skilled trades) who vote vote in favor of the agreement. There is no possibility of a plant-level strike or negotiation, a source told Yahoo Finance.

"If the contract is rejected at one company, the union will have several decisions to make, including whether to call out a strike, how to deal with maintaining pattern agreements, and determining what they should try to get to satisfy rank and file," Masters said.

As for the other members of the Big Three, per the UAW Ford’s (F) union workers have thus far approved the deal by a 66.1% vote, and Stellantis’s (STLA) UAW workers have voted by a 79.7% vote to approve the deal.

