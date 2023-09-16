UAW's Fain blasts layoff decision amid strike: 'Their plan won't work'

The United Auto Workers announced a renewed commitment to its strike Saturday, following news of Ford Motor Co. and General Motors possibly laying off thousands of employees.

The layoff announcements represent an attempt to intimidate striking workers, said UAW President Shawn Fain.

"Let's be clear: if the Big Three decide to lay people off who aren't on strike, that's them trying to put the squeeze on our members to settle for less," Fain said.

The UAW began its historic strike Thursday, as contract negotiations with Detroit's three major automakers collapsed. About 13,000 UAW members at three plants in three states, including Michigan, are striking, seeking a contract that guarantees better pay and benefits for workers.

Ford and GM announced possible layoffs to thousands of employees at plants in Michigan and Kansas. Ford temporarily laid off around 600 workers Friday at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne and GM expects another 2,000 to be laid off at the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City.

Ford operations were affected by the strike, leading to the 600 layoffs, said Communications Director Jessica Enoch.

"Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy will have knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage," Enoch said. "In this case, the strike at Michigan Assembly Plant’s final assembly and paint departments has directly impacted the operations in other parts of the facility.”

GM expects to run out of stamping parts at its Fairfax plant as soon as the coming week, leading to the potential layoffs at the facility.

"We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike, and that effects go well beyond our employees on the plant floor and negatively impact our customers, suppliers and the communities where we do business," GM said in a statement.

Contract negotiations were expected to resume Saturday and continue throughout the weekend.

The union remains dedicated to its cause and is ready to support any autoworkers affected by the Ford and GM layoffs, Fain said.

"Their plan won’t work. The UAW will make sure any worker laid off in the Big Three’s latest attack will not go without an income," Fain said. "We’ll organize one day longer than they can and go the distance to win economic and social justice at the Big Three."

The UAW statement did not go into detail about how laid off workers would be compensated.

