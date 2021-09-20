U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.00
    -56.75 (-1.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,928.00
    -534.00 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,163.50
    -162.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.70
    -38.60 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.58
    -1.39 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.80
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +6.38 (+34.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6830
    -0.2120 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,967.17
    -3,088.50 (-6.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.58
    -102.95 (-8.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,851.74
    -111.90 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

UBC Investment Management Trust Commits $120M to a Reduced Carbon Investment Fund as part of ongoing Responsible Investing Strategy

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - UBC Investment Management Trust Inc. (UBC IMANT) is pleased to report it has committed, on behalf of The University of British Columbia's (UBC) endowment fund, $120 million to seed a Paris Aligned reduced carbon global equity fund. This commitment, in combination with the $110 million funding of a sustainable Global Opportunities Strategy announced in March, is part of UBC IMANT's Responsible Investing Strategy in conjunction with UBC's commitment to a low carbon, sustainable future. In 2020, UBC announced plans to divest the endowment of fossil fuel investments and a 45% reduction of portfolio carbon emissions within 10 years.

UBC Investement Management Trust Inc. Logo (CNW Group/UBC Investment Management Trust Inc.)
UBC Investement Management Trust Inc. Logo (CNW Group/UBC Investment Management Trust Inc.)

The $120 million commitment to a quantitative equity strategy enhances UBC IMANT's focus on sustainability and innovation to achieve client goals. Historically, identifying quantitative managers that embed climate change into the investment process has been a challenge due to the limited history of available ESG data. To address this challenge UBC IMANT re-imagined how and when a quantitative investment manager could incorporate a climate change-based market index in the portfolio construction process.

Through this process, UBC IMANT has partnered with Arrowstreet Capital, a leading quantitative investment firm and selected MSCI's Paris Aligned Index as the benchmark for their portfolio construction and investment process, along with embedding sustainability-based proxy voting requirements into the portfolio. UBC IMANT seeded this investment on June 30, 2021 with assets that represent approximately five percent of UBC's Endowment. The investment reduces carbon intensity by 70 percent relative to a cap weighted benchmark and establishes an annual carbon reduction glide path needed to achieve the 1.5°C target by 2050.

"This significant investment demonstrates UBC IMANT's targeted and ongoing approach to addressing the impacts of climate change," says Yasir Mallick, Senior Portfolio Manager at UBC IMANT. "We are thankful to our investment partner for working with us to incorporate a carbon risk budget aligned with the 2015 Paris Climate agreement in their portfolio construction and optimization process."

"When we think about our investment process and portfolio construction at UBC IMANT, it does not start with identifying the limitations we see in the market, it begins with our clients' goals." adds Dawn Jia, UBC IMANT's President and CEO. "We seek out partners – both our peers and investment managers – that share this mindset and are willing to be innovative in tackling complex problems."

About UBC IMANT

Formed in 2003, UBC Investment Management Trust Inc. manages over $5 billion of investment assets on behalf of The University of British Columbia and related entities, including UBC's endowment fund, Staff Pension Plan, Working Capital and other investment portfolios associated with UBC. UBC IMANT's team of investment professionals is complemented by an independent Board of Directors.

SOURCE UBC Investment Management Trust Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/20/c4934.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dow futures skid 500 points as China property fears grow

    U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 500 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. How are stock futures trading?

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. The Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading halt in Hong Kong. The sudden selloff in the last two hours leading up to the suspension was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company has a 9.5% $246 million bond due on Oct. 18 and Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to

  • China Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande, Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, adding pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to prevent financial contagion from destabilizing the world’s second-largest economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year as traders speculated China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Intensifying concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt c

  • FTSE sinks to lowest levels since July amid energy market crunch

    The S&P 500 had already dropped below its 50-day moving average on Friday, an important resistance point for the index.

  • Stocks Slump Amid Fed, China Risks; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe plunged and U.S. equity futures declined at the start of a week abounding with risks including spillover from China Evergrande Group’s debt woes, falling commodity prices and the Federal Reserve policy meeting. Treasury yields fell.The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.9%, on track for the biggest decline in two months. Raw materials led the broad-based retreat as iron ore extended a slump below $100 a ton after China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity.

  • September is starting to stink for the stock market: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 20, 2021.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It might seem tough to find cheap tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near all-time highs. Let's take a closer look at three of those undervalued tech stocks: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Cisco is often considered a slow-growth tech stock, since it generates most of its revenue from networking switches and routers.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day, the market rally is at a turning point with a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • Youth involved in the stock market are 'here to stay': Teen investor

    Seventeen-year-old Dylan Jin-Ngo became fascinated with the stock market when he was in sixth grade. Now the Huntington Beach teen spends much of his free time teaching other kids about markets.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Dow Futures Dive Near 500 Points, Evergrande Fears Mount—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The highly indebted Chinese property giant has debt obligations due this week it can't pay. Investors are worried about spillover into the wider financial market.

  • Mining Giants Shed $109 Billion in Value as Iron Ore Plummets

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s top three iron ore miners have shed a combined $109 billion in share value in less than two months -- roughly equivalent to the market cap of General Electric Co. -- following a record-breaking price rout.It’s a dramatic reversal of fortunes for Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., which only last month were showering record dividends on shareholders after prices of the steel-making ingredient surged to an all-time high above $230 a ton in May. T

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • $1,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Change Your Life in 20 Years

    Buying Netflix stock at its initial public offering back in 2002 would have yielded even better results, and a $1,000 investment in the entertainment company would now be worth about $492,000 based on today's stock price. With that kind of life-changing performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are primed to be world beaters. Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is a company that makes it easy to track and gather data from non-electronic objects -- bridging the Internet of Things into a world beyond smart cars, mobile devices, and connected toasters.

  • Microsoft, Chipotle Among 5 Stocks Setting Up Buying Opportunities

    Microsoft and AMD are among top stocks setting up possibly buying opportunities off 50-day or 10-week lines.

  • Stock Futures Fall on Chinese Property Fears

    Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid, dragging down U.S. stock futures, oil and other risky assets, as concerns regarding China’s indebted property sector rippled globally.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.