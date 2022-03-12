U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,200.59
    +707.38 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Uber adds fuel surcharge due to spike in gas prices

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amrita Khalid
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Bing Guan / reuters
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CL=F

Unusually high gas prices throughout the US and Canada has led to Uber tacking on a fuel surcharge to rides and deliveries, according to a blog post on the company’s website. This likely won’t surprise anyone who’s gotten behind the wheel recently. A rapid spike in crude oil and gas prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made paying anywhere from $50 to $80 to fill a tank the norm.

“We know that prices have been going up across the economy, so we’ve done our best to help drivers and couriers without placing too much additional burden on consumers. Over the coming weeks we plan to listen closely to feedback from consumers, couriers and drivers. We’ll also continue to track gas price movements to determine if we need to make additional changes,” wrote Uber spokesperson Liza Winship on the company’s website.

Uber’s fuel surcharge will vary by state and by the amount of miles driven. For Uber rides, the fuel surcharge will be anywhere between $0.45 to $0.55 per trip. For Uber Eats deliveries, the fee will be between $0.35 to $0.45 per trip. The company says the additional fee will go straight to Uber drivers, who pay for mileage out of their own pockets. The policy won’t apply at all in New York City, where drivers have a pay floor and the majority of delivery drivers are on bikes.

Interestingly enough, riders will have to pay the fuel surcharge even if they're riding in an EV. According to The Verge, Uber hopes this will be an additional incentive for drivers to switch to electric vehicles. But given that Uber already charges passengers an additional $1 for its Uber Green option — which only deploys hybrid or electric vehicles— this could lead to some Uber Green customers opting for cheaper ride options.

High gas prices have led to some Uber drivers working for below minimum wage, especially in California, where the average price of a gallon of regular gas on Friday was $5.802, significantly higher than the national average. Some Uber drivers have opted to not work at all due to the price of gas.

Uber’s fuel surcharge will go into effect on March 16th, 2021, after which the company will re-evaluate the policy.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Grimes Shares How Elon Musk Lives, Spends His Money

    The weirdest thing about Elon Musk and Grimes' relationship, and the thing that almost no one wants to admit, is that it's at least kinda cute. The CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX and Tesla and the musician born Claire Boucher are both polarizing figures, to be put it lightly. Musk presents himself as a creature of pure ID, one who can disrupt the stock market with a few tweets, while Grimes presents herself as a real-time anime character.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Berkshire rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday urged the rejection of four shareholder proposals recommending that it replace Warren Buffett as chairman, report on its plans to handle climate risk and reduce greenhouse gases, and improve diversity. The company, run by Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security. Though Buffett's salary is low for a chief executive officer of a major company, his 16.2% Berkshire stake comprises most of his $117.9 billion net worth, which Forbes magazine said makes him the world's fifth-richest person.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • Here's what Amazon's stock split could mean to you

    A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Fed's Powell Set to Remove Punch Bowl That Lubricated Crypto Party

    The Fed appears set to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018. With inflation now at nettlesome levels and still climbing, the so-called "Fed put" is out of action, one economist said.

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Too many investors have been a little too aggressive with their selling of late, setting the stage for major rebounds.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • Contrarian Woo Warns of VAR Shock as Investors Misread War

    (Bloomberg) -- David Woo, the Wall Street contrarian who foresaw Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and how to profit from it, sees a much more dangerous world today with fewer investment options. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitIran Nuclear Talks Suspended as Win

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Ripple welcomes 4000 creators to its $250 million Creator Fund

    According to Ripple, its fund is the first to link creators with marketplaces and creative agencies like Mintable, MintNFT, and VSA Partners.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.