Uber's redesigned app puts all its services in one place

iPhone users can also track rides from the lock screen.

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·2 min read
Uber

Uber has given its app a major redesign for the first time in a long while, and the new version reflects the massively expanded range of services in recent years. The updated Android and iOS apps center around a new home screen that puts ridesharing and Uber Eats deliveries in one place, with fewer steps needed to book trips or order food. There's also a dedicated tab for all the services available in your city, so you won't have to wonder which options are available.

The revamp promises more personalization as well. Tap the usual "where to?" button and you'll now see both saved locations as well as recommendations for destinations and ride types based on your habits. If you normally reserve rides instead of booking on the spot, you may see other scheduled options. An activity hub shows all your past and future Uber uses.

The upgrade also brings some long-expected Live Activities features to iPhone users. Anyone using iOS 16 can now see live ride progress on their phone's lock screen. And if you happen to have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, you'll see those ride updates around the Dynamic Island (read: front camera cutout) while the device is unlocked. You won't have to wait for notifications to know when it's time to head out the door.

The app is available today. Uber tells Engadget the Eats app "isn't going anywhere," and that the iPhone-specific upgrades will reach that software in the "coming months." The unified experience in the main app isn't exactly a shock, though. Uber now handles bikes, scooters, package deliveries, groceries and many other services beyond basic car hailing and restaurant orders. The app redesign might help you discover offerings you didn't realize were available, or encourage you to try features that previously felt like too much of a hassle.

A rework like this might be necessary. While Uber touted higher bookings and profit margins in 2022, its delivery business grew just six percent over the year. The harmonized app isn't guaranteed to improve Uber's bottom line, but it might encourage delivery orders from customers who otherwise wouldn't have tried a feature like Eats.

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung's Bixby now supports text-to-speech in English calls

    Samsung rolls out English support for Text Call, which lets users answer calls by typing a message that Bixby will then read out loud.

  • How to find the best gaming console for you in 2023

    Here's a list of the best game consoles you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • The Kindle Store has a prolific new author: ChatGPT

    ChatGPT is listed as the author or co-author of at least 200 books on Amazon’s Kindle Store, but the actual number of bot-written books is likely much higher than that since Amazon’s policies don’t explicitly require authors to disclose their use of AI.

  • Microsoft is already reversing some of the limits it put on Bing's AI chat tools

    Microsoft is already lifting some of its Bing AI's chat limits, although there were signs of trouble months earlier.

  • Microsoft Was Tuning AI Months Before Disturbing Responses Arose

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has spent months tuning Bing chatbot models to fix seemingly aggressive or disturbing responses that date as far back as November and were posted to the company’s online forum.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • For tech giants, AI like Bing and Bard poses billion-dollar search problem

    As Alphabet Inc looks past a chatbot flub that helped erase $100 billion from its market value, another challenge is emerging from its efforts to add generative artificial intelligence to its popular Google Search: the cost. Executives across the technology sector are talking about how to operate AI like ChatGPT while accounting for the high expense. The wildly popular chatbot from OpenAI, which can draft prose and answer search queries, has "eye-watering" computing costs of a couple or more cents per conversation, the startup's Chief Executive Sam Altman has said on Twitter.

  • Qualcomm announces software business around its supply chain chips

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is launching a paid cloud software service to help companies that use its chips keep tabs on goods as they move through the supply chain. The San Diego, California company is the world's biggest provider of chips that help smartphones connect to mobile data networks. Qualcomm Aware, as the new service is called, works with Qualcomm chips that go into tracking devices for shipping containers, pallets, packages and other parts of supply chains to help companies track where their goods and materials are.

  • Bitcoin exceeds 154,000 inscriptions in a month as Litecoin Ordinals launches

    The Bitcoin Network has recorded over 154,554 inscriptions since the launch of Bitcoin Ordinals on Jan. 21, a fork that enables digital assets to be inscribed on satoshis (sats)

  • Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp has struck a 10-year deal to bring "Call of Duty" and other Activision games to Nvidia Corp's gaming platform if the Xbox maker is allowed to complete its much-contested $69 billion acquisition of Activision. Regulators and competitors like Sony have come out hard against the proposed Microsoft-Activision tie-up. The move may allay concerns by ensuring more ways for consumers to get games controlled by Microsoft, but regulators around the world have been skeptical about the acquisition.

  • Qualcomm Expands Qualcomm Aware Offering, Initially Focus On Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility And Intelligence

    Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) has unveiled the Qualcomm Aware Platform for developers and enterprises to harness real-time information and data insights to accelerate digital transformation programs. Along with sensor alerts, the platform will include Qualcomm Aware blueprints, which are individualized, and scalable solution architectures customized for specific use cases. Working with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Systems Integrators (SIs), these Blueprints will enable enterprises to qu

  • Will 2023 Rally In Software Growth Stocks Fizzle Out Amid Inflation Watch?

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy As Activist Investors Seek Big Changes?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • Polyhedra Network Raises $10M for Zero-Knowledge Infrastructure

    Binance Labs and Polychain Capital led the round with Animoca Brands and dao5 participating.

  • Amazon’s Cloud Unit Partners With Startup Hugging Face as AI Deals Heat Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit is expanding a partnership with artificial intelligence startup Hugging Face Inc., which is developing a ChatGPT rival, the latest move as the biggest technology firms line up allies in an attention-getting market for generative AI systems.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy On Improved 2023 Outlook?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Bernie Sanders sides with Bill Gates and says he wants to tax the robot that takes your job

    “I don’t want to see the people on top simply be the only beneficiaries of this revolution in technology."

  • Samsung's 2023 8K Mini LED TV starts at $5,000

    Samsung has priced its 2023 Neo QLED TVs, and they start at $1,200 — though you'll pay at least $5,000 for a flagship 8K model.