Uber teams up with Arrival to make custom EV taxis

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Back in 2017, Uber announced its plans to go fully electric in London by 2025. Now, the service has taken another step towards achieving that goal: It has teamed with UK-based auto manufacturer Arrival to create an electric vehicle specifically for ride-hailing purposes. The companies are designing an affordable EV that focuses on driver comfort, seeing as ride-hailing cars rack up a lot more miles than private vehicles, while providing a premium experience for passengers. 

Prior to this partnership, Arrival worked on electric vans and buses for corporate use. People across North America and Europe might see them in action in the near future, since UPS already put in an order for 10,000 of its newly unveiled electric vans. According to TechCrunch, this marks Arrival's first foray into electric cars, and it will consult and collaborate with Uber drivers to conjure up a design that meets the partnership's criteria. The companies have released mock-ups of what the EV could look like (see above and below), but they won't be unveiling its final design until the end of 2021 at the earliest. They expect the Arrival EV to go into production in the third quarter of 2023. 

Uber drivers in London can apply for EV Assistance under the Clean Air Plan if they want to use an electric vehicle for the service. The company raised £135 million to support drivers with the cost of switching vehicles, after all. Uber didn't expound on when and how drivers can apply for an Arrival car, but it'll likely be an option when it becomes available. Drivers who switch to EVs will also benefit from Uber Green, the option that allows passengers to specifically request all-electric vehicles. The EV ride service expanded to 1,400 new North American cities and towns in January and arrived in London in March. 

Uber/Arrival
Uber/Arrival

  • Ether’s 1,500% Jump Is Just the Start for the Crypto Faithful

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are scaling up price targets for Ether after the second-largest token’s record-breaking run, an echo of the unbridled optimism that accompanied an earlier surge in Bitcoin.The token affiliated with the Ethereum blockchain -- a digital ledger popular for financial services and sales of so-called cryptocollectibles like online art -- is up about 1,500% in the past year and hit a new peak of $3,455 on Tuesday.The climb is stirring predictions of more gains ahead even as some technical indicators flash warnings that the rally may be overextended. Crypto proponents argue investors are now looking beyond Bitcoin to Ether and other tokens despite warnings of a stimulus-fueled mania in the sector.“The market is realizing how fundamentally undervalued Ether is given all the development activity on the network,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific at crypto exchange Luno Pte. “While one may think Ether has risen a lot, when you compare it to Bitcoin, there is a long way to go.”Ayyar sees Ether hitting $5,000 to $10,000 by early next year. Evercore ISI technical strategist Rich Ross has revised up his target to $4,100 from $3,900. Many traders are eyeing a run toward $10,000 before the end of 2021, Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note.“Ether will have much volatility, similar to Bitcoin, but can increase in value as more institutional investors become aware of it,” Pat LaVecchia, chief executive officer of crypto broker Oasis Pro Markets LLC, wrote in an email. Ether at $25,000 is possible over the next few years, he said.Optimists typically cite Ether’s use in applications on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as upgrades to the network to make it more efficient, as among the reasons for their bullishness.In the futures market, Ether volumes are getting closer to those of Bitcoin contracts, even though CME Group Inc. only launched the former in February.Still, there are indications that Ether’s rally is getting stretched. The token’s 14-day relative strength index has risen above 70 to the highest since January, signaling it may have climbed too far, too quickly.Luno’s Ayyar said any run like Ether’s is bound to correct, but added that he views its long-term outlook as “very healthy.”Ether rose 2.5% to $3,366 as of 8:18 a.m. in London, bucking a dip in the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BioNTech Hits Record as Vaccine Success Spurs on Biotechs

    (Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE, the vaccine maker partnered with Pfizer Inc. on its Covid-19 shot, rose 10% on Monday as the stock rallied past $200 a share, breaking yet another record after closing at new highs four out of five days last week.The German company was among the top gainers as the biotech sector regained lost footing and optimism about economies reopening bolstered stocks. Shots from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as Moderna Inc. have helped the U.S. reach more than 245 million doses administered, while side-stepping some of the safety concerns that have arisen for shots from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson.The biotech sector is bouncing back after hitting a four-month low in early April on regulatory concerns related to industry consolidation, new drug applications and potential legislation to rein in the cost of prescriptions. The Nasdaq Biotech Index is up 5.6% from an April 12 trough while the broader market climbed 1.6%. Returns for the biopharma benchmark still trail S&P 500 stocks for the year.“Vaccines are winning,” Raymond James analysts led by Chris Meekins said in a note to clients. In the U.S., infections, death and hospitalizations are still moving in the right direction, with cases now at their lowest seven-day average since early October. But other parts of the world like India are still suffering amid a massive resurgence in infections, they added.First-quarter earnings from Pfizer on Tuesday before the stock market opens could provide a further boost for the German biotech. Morgan Stanley expects the pharmaceutical heavyweight to “significantly raise” its vaccine sales expectations for the year and forecasts they could top $19 billion in 2021. Pfizer closed 3.1% higher on Monday for the biggest gain since Dec. 8 after the Biden administration said it will support its move to begin exporting U.S.-made doses of its coronavirus vaccine.Moderna also jumped 4% Monday, topping its record closing high of $185.98.Other companies waiting on critical data on their Covid-19 inoculations were mixed, including CureVac NV which rose about 2.8% while Novavax Inc. slumped 18% as investors continue to wait for its Covid vaccine data results that were expected last month.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed Rate Dips to Lowest in a Year, Fueling Debate About Tweaks

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped to its lowest level in more than a year on the final day of April, raising further questions about whether the central bank might need to tinker with some of the tools it uses to control it.The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by one basis point to 0.05% on Friday, the monetary authority said Monday. That followed a one-basis-point decline the day before that was the first dip since last quarter.While officials chose not to shift the Fed’s administered rates at Wednesday’s policy meeting, a persistently lower rate raises the chance of tweaks to the interest on excess reserves rate, and the rate for the the central bank’s reverse repurchase agreement facility. The latest drop may be related to end-of-month effects, increasing scrutiny on the next reading to gauge whether it’s just a temporary dip.“A one-day dip to 0.05% would probably not be enough to prompt an intermeeting rate tweak by the Fed,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall wrote in a note before the data was released. If it were to stay at that level though, Crandall believes the Fed “would probably move promptly” to adjust the IOER and the rate for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement facility, while keeping the main target range unchanged.Officials from the central bank, including Chair Jerome Powell and the New York Fed’s Lorie Logan, have said in recent months that they are open to adjusting administered rates as needed.It will be “crucial to see if this level sustains,” according to Morgan Stanley’s Kelcie Gerson, who expects the fed funds rate to return back to at least six basis points.Any rate adjustments looks premature, and the Fed would only seriously discuss raising these rates “once EFFR remains below five basis points, if fed funds volumes fall substantially, if Treasury bills begin trading negative, or if substantially more SOFR volumes trade negative,” Gerson wrote in a note.Below ZeroFor others, the latest decline has only reinforced expectations for an increase. Strategists at TD Securities note that after the recent move lower, they now expect the Fed to raise IOER by five basis points at or before the June policy meeting.Rates for short-term dollar borrowing have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Fed asset purchases, a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile that’s cutting into the supply of T-bills, and a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds.The potential reimposition of America’s debt ceiling later this year threatens to exacerbate this dynamic. Last week saw the government sell bills at a zero yield for the first time since early 2020.(Adds Morgan Stanley analyst’s comments in sixth and seventh paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SPAC Crackdown Threatens Gauzy Forecasts That Power EV Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- The marriage between SPACs and clean-tech vehicle startups is on the rocks as regulators push for detail on the one thing most of them lack: a solid business.Stocks of electric-mobility firms like Nikola Corp., Lordstown Motors Corp. and Romeo Power Inc. that went public by merging with special-purpose acquisition companies are down at least 69% from dizzying peaks, as investors question whether their visions for a greener future are divorced from reality.For months, the SEC has raised concern that investors aren’t fully informed of risks embedded in SPACs, also known as “blank-check” companies. The agency warned in early April that the safe-harbor provision -- which allows sponsors, targets and others to make business projections -- protects participants only from private lawsuits, not SEC enforcement. Senator John Kennedy introduced legislation to boost disclosures for SPAC founders.A crackdown could chill the SPAC market, according to Carol Anne Huff, co-chair of Winston & Strawn’s capital markets practice. “Forward-looking statements are sometimes wrong, and issuers need comfort to make projections on good faith,” Huff said.Tighter rules would cut to the heart of the relationship between SPACs and green startups, which feed each other’s gauzy optimism. SPACs are publicly traded pools of money that seek to buy an existing company in a particular industry. Merging with an EV startup fulfills that goal, with an implied promise of big returns to come. The EV gets cash and protection -- the safe-harbor -- to tell public investors about its business plan and the green revolution.The SEC push for more substance jeopardizes this marriage of convenience. Already, SPAC filings dropped to about 30 last month, from February’s red-hot peak of 188.The risk isn’t hypothetical. Even with the safe harbor, SPACs targeting EVs and autonomous driving drew lawsuits more often than those in other industries, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.SPACs paved the way to public markets for at least nine electric-mobility plays including EV makers, charging station operators and battery developers since 2020, with more coming.For a budding industry with tremendous growth potential such as clean tech, projections are critical, because there’s no past performance to tout and sometimes no product on the market, said Daniel Gross, a Yale University lecturer and chief investment officer of Climate Real Impact Solutions.“EVs are the future, but not today in terms of total penetration,” Gross said. “So if you can’t tell your story, how do you scale into a market that the investor community believes in?”Their audience is already wary, said Erika Karp, chief impact officer of Pathstone, an advisory firm to wealthy families. Sustainably minded investors are skeptical about SPACs, given that the starting premise -- you’ll find out what you own later -- is antithetical to that style of investing, which champions transparency, she says.“Investors in SPACs take a big leap of faith for the sponsor; the sponsor takes another leap of faith in the company they buy,” Karp said. “There are lots of leaps of faith going on here.”Nikola’s SkidOne dramatic blowup came from Nikola, which featured a colorful founder, Trevor Milton, and plans for an electric semi-truck and hydrogen fuel. Those helped Nikola forge a partnership with General Motors Co., which faltered amid accusations it misled investors. Nikola’s stock, which topped $93 last year, now hovers around $11.A representative for Phoenix-based Nikola said it’s “executing on our long-term strategy and vision to be a global leader in zero-emissions transportation.” Vernon, California-based Romeo declined to comment and Lordstown, named after the Ohio town where it’s based, didn’t respond to messages.Buzzy trends also boosted the appeal of EV-plays, notably the rise of environmental, social and governance. That’s apparent in the language of SPAC prospectuses, said David Pogemiller, chief of research firm Boardroom Alpha. More than a third of 500-plus filings he studied included such passages.Applying tenets of ESG investing such as transparency and good governance helps cut through the hype. Boardroom analyzed those filings and found only 43 had passages indicating serious intent, based on prominence, phrasing and frequency.Among the top 10 ranked for intent are SPACs tied to ex-NRG chief David Crane, including one that has a deal with charging-station operator EVgo; Riverstone’s Decarbonization Plus Acquisition SPACs, with one set to take public Hyzon Motors, a supplier of fuel-cell powered vehicles; and Peridot Acquisition, linked to lithium-ion battery recycler Li-Cycle Corp.Overall, “greener” SPACs outperformed. Those 10 firms averaged 18% gains from their IPO offering through April 23, beating the total group’s 3.4%, Boardroom’s data show. Whether investors will get pickier is another matter.“There is a drive for ESG-branded products because fees are higher and investors don’t care, because there’s a perception they’re doing good for the world,” said Julian Klymochko, manager of a SPAC-focused ETF at Calgary-based Accelerate Financial Technologies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia Central Bank Lifts Outlook, to Review YCC in July

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereAustralia’s central bank upgraded its economic outlook and said policy makers will review its bond programs in July, while maintaining interest rates will remain at emergency levels until at least 2024.Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe kept the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.10% on Tuesday. He said the board will decide at its July 6 meeting on a third tranche of quantitative easing and whether to shift yield curve control to target the November 2024 maturity from the current April 2024 bond.“Despite the strong recovery in economic activity, the recent CPI data confirmed that inflation pressures remain subdued,” Lowe said in a statement. “The board is prepared to undertake further bond purchases to assist with progress toward the goals of full employment and inflation. The board places a high priority on a return to full employment.”The RBA’s decision to stand still comes a week before the government delivers its annual budget that’s expected to include targeted spending to help boost jobs and spur a faster recovery. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has lined up behind Lowe’s goal of pushing the economy to full employment as quickly as possible to rekindle inflation.Lowe said the bank’s central scenario for GDP growth was revised up, with an expansion of 4.75% now expected this year and 3.5% over 2022. Unemployment is expected to continue to decline to around 5% at the end of this year and around 4.5% at the end of 2022.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The RBA has not flinched on their guidance for rates to remain on hold until 2024 at the earliest. July is the next major juncture for policy. We think the risks lie with both YCC and QE being extended in order to maintain downward pressure on the Australian dollar.”-- James McIntyre, economistAustralia’s jobless rate has already declined almost 2 percentage points from its pandemic-peak in July last year. The RBA estimates it probably needs to fall closer to 4% before wage growth accelerates.The central bank releases its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy with the full suite of economic forecasts on Friday, and Deputy Governor Guy Debelle is due to speak in the mining-centered state capital Perth the night before that.“Moving in July means this week’s quarterly SoMP will be the last one before” the YCC and QE3 decisions, said Ben Jarman, a senior economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Sydney. “So the staff’s forecasts for wages -- and the upside scenario -- in that document will be important.”While Australia has experienced a sharp V-shaped recovery, the RBA shows no sign of following the Bank of Canada in early withdrawal of stimulus. Instead, like the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, it will keep pumping monetary support until the economy is fully repaired. It would also like to trail any move by the U.S. to avoid unnecessary exchange rate appreciation.“The RBA continues to mirror the U.S Fed – acknowledging an improved outlook but arguing that further progress is required,” said Kellie Wood, fixed income portfolio manager at Schroder Investment Management. “Lowe is on a mission to see how tight the labor market can get before inflation picks up meaningfully.”The one area likely causing a headache for Lowe is the property market. Housing has surged in response to record low borrowing costs, government assistance and a lack of supply. Property prices rose 7.8% in the past year, and while similar increases have occurred across the globe, a return to boom times Down Under threatens to swell an already worrisome pile of household debt.“The bank will be monitoring trends in housing borrowing carefully,” the governor said today. “It is important that lending standards are maintained.”The government’s budget next Tuesday is likely to show an improved bottom line due to better employment outcomes that boost the tax take and cut welfare costs. It’s similarly benefited from the high price of iron ore, the nation’s largest export. The steelmaking ingredient is currently trading at around $190 and Citigroup Inc. is forecasting an extended shortfall in the commodity and expects new highs of $200 to be hit over the next few weeks.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Commodity Rally Sparks Jump in Emerging Currencies, Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in commodity prices is bolstering the outlook for emerging-market currencies and boosting parts of credit and stocks even as it fuels concerns about higher inflation.The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index has risen to the highest since 2012 after advancing 8.7% last month in the biggest jump since August. Many investors expect more gains as the world pulls out of the pandemic.That’s helped lift the MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index near a record after it surged 1.5% in April, the most this year. A gauge of global stocks has also continued up after increasing 4.2% last month, the best in four. Corporate debt from Asian metal and mining firms has outperformed, returning 2% in April compared with just 0.4% for broader Asian emerging-market dollar bonds.Commodity-heavy equities and currencies of countries like Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Malaysia and Indonesia are particular beneficiaries, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gaurav Patankar said. Societe Generale SA notes that the climb signals economic strength that overall supports stocks, even as there are risks to profit margins from inflation.The strength in commodities, which have surged 65% over the past year, is only set to intensify the debate about price increases. The cost of everything from copper to corn has surged, adding to inflationary pressures. Complicating the outlook is the possibility that further jumps may lead policy makers to taper the exceptional stimulus that’s buoyed markets.The commodity rally is a double-edged sword for credit investors, said Mark Reade, head of fixed-income desk research at Mizuho Securities Asia. “While it’s clearly positive for the earnings of commodity producers and a sign of rebounding global growth, it could ultimately sow the seeds of higher inflation and earlier-than-expected central bank policy tightening.”Vaccine rollouts and government policy support are stoking the global economic recovery.The raw materials index and the currency gauge are moving in tandem more now than at the start of 2021, when a measure of 30-day correlation between the two came close to turning negative. In contrast, the correlation between global stocks and commodities is declining.Still, some strategists and investors have continued to expect equities to perform well as a perceived hedge against inflation, as further price jumps could hit fixed-income markets as happened earlier this year.Stock Outlook“Equities, especially those with strong pricing power and reasonable valuations -- to avoid the valuation impact of higher rates -- are clearly better positioned than asset classes that do not provide inflation protection,” said Joshua Crabb, a senior money manager at Robeco in Hong Kong.One key question is whether profit margins are vulnerable, leaving shares exposed amid rich valuations. Societe Generale’s Head of Asia Equity Strategy Frank Benzimra argues equities can still move up alongside commodities.“Yes, you can see input prices rising, but bear in mind why it is the case -- because growth is bouncing,” he said. “The net effect for corporate earnings is positive.”In bonds, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have climbed about 70 basis points this year. But the debt selloff paused in April despite a strong month for commodities, as investors mulled whether price pressures would be transitory.“The global output gap remains wide which should help keep inflation in check,” said Mary Nicola, portfolio manager, global multi-asset with PineBridge Investments.Some analysts see room for at least a moderate rise in yields from the current 1.6% level.“The ongoing recovery will factor into bond yields,” said John Woods, Asia-Pacific chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Group AG, who expects the 10-year U.S. yield to climb up to 1.8% in three months.(Updates with corporate debt moves)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ride the Crypto Boom with These 3 Stocks

    Some 15% of the American public owns some form of cryptocurrency – and a large part of that group jumped on the bandwagon in the last two years. The digital currencies – Bitcoin is the most famous, but there are scores of others – offer users a distinct set of advantages, based on their blockchain technology. First, the crypto coins are secure – as a digital technology, blockchain is notoriously difficult to break. Second, the coins have the chief attribute of any store of value: scarcity. There is a mathematical limit to how many Bitcoin, for example, will ever exist – and that limit gives them their value. People want a secure online currency, are willing to pay for it, and the relatively scarce (compared to traditional fiat currencies) crypto coins offer both attributes. The result, in recent years, has been a boom as investors have started looking seriously at the crypto sector. Of course, any digital currency is going to need a range of services to be usable. Financial companies, to back it, and payment servers, to handle transactions, to name just two. Other companies and major business figures – Elon Musk comes readily to mind – will invest heavily in it. All of this creates a landscape in which investors can profit from crypto without ever buying an actual coin. They can buy into the companies that are poised to ride the cryptocurrency boom to higher profits. How big is crypto? The market for it surpassed $2 trillion earlier this month, a number that’s hard to get your head around. So, as usual, we’ve turned to the TipRanks platform to help us make sense of the equity landscape as pertains to crypto. We’ve located three stocks – from different sectors – that according to some of the Street’s top analysts are all set to deliver crypto charged gains. Let’s dive in. Silvergate Capital (SI) We’ll start in the financial world, fitting when we’re discussing a new financial asset like crypto. Silvergate Capital is a commercial bank, chartered in California and providing financial services and infrastructure to customers in the digital currency industry. Silvergate has been in the finance industry for over 3 decades and has turned a profit every year for the last 21 years. Silvergate got into digital currency in 2013, with an active pursuit of digital currency customers. Today, the company has over 1,100 customers in this sector. In March of this year, Silvergate expanded its digital currency services, using a custody service to hold Bitcoin as collateral for US dollar commercial loans. The service offers large Bitcoin holders a way to access liquid capital without selling off the underlying cryptocurrency. Silvergate provides custody for the Bitcoin collateral through Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets. In the recent financial release, for 1Q21, Silvergate reported EPS of 55 cents per share, beating the industry estimates by 14% and better yet, growing 139% year-over-year. Supporting the earnings growth, Silvergate recorded 29% customer base growth year-over-year. Digital currency deposits grew from $5 billion at the end of December to $6.8 billion at the end of March. The company’s rapid growth can also be seen in the share value, which is up an astounding 582% in the past 12 months. 5-star analyst Joseph Vafi, of Canaccord Genuity, is impressed by Silvergate’s growth in digital currency banking, and writes, “Silvergate delivered again in Q1, highlighted by another near 40% sequential increase in deposits on top of the 130+ % q/q increase in Q4. This impressive deposit growth was driven by similarly strong growth in demand for use of the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) as institutional interest in bitcoin continues to accelerate. Just as important are the implications of the two strategic deals with Fidelity and Coinbase inked in Q1. In our view, it is becoming clear that not only is it emerging as a key financial services cog across all of institutional cryptocurrency trading, but SI is now becoming the key partner for cryptocurrency custodians seeking to offer margin lending. Importantly, Silvergate has a core competitive cost advantage in crypto margin lending, given its underlying bank charter which provides a very low cost of capital via raising zero interest customer deposits.” Vafi, who is rated in the top 100 of Wall Streets analysts, puts a Buy on SI shares, and his $150 price target suggests the stock has room for 36% growth this year. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here.) Canaccord’s Vafi is no outlier in his bullish views. Silvergate has 5 recent reviews, and they include 4 Buys against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s share price is $107.22, and the average price target of $158 implies a 45% upside – even more bullish than Vafi allows – for the coming year. (See Silvergate’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) While Silvergate is hardly a household name, PayPal has become one. The company is the market leader in online payment processing, a booming industry in itself, and its top line revenue grew from $17.7 billion in 2019 to $21.4 billion in 2020. The company recorded sequential increases in revenue the second, third, and fourth quarters of last year, and saw Q4 EPS reach $1, up from 43 cents in the prior’s year’s first quarter. That PayPal’s growth has come during the pandemic is unsurprising. We all know e-commerce boomed last year, benefitting from social lockdown policies, and e-commerce requires online payment processors. PayPal has a leading role in that industry, with over 377 million active accounts, conducting 4.4 billion payment transactions totaling $277 billion in payment volume. In a major development for the company, PayPal announced in April that its mobile payment app, Venmo, will now offer users the ability to buy, sell, and hold four crypto currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. According to one survey, some 30% of Venmo’s users already deal in crypto; this move makes their transactions more convenient, and opens an easy avenue to crypto for Venmo’s full 70-million-strong userbase. BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, points out a key factor in PayPal’s new Venmo feature when he writes, “The move marked the first time that consumers will be able to use crypto to make purchases at a large array of merchants. The crypto option is now available in the U.S. with more than half of PYPL’s 29mm merchants, with the company stating that more would be added soon.” Palmer believes that this move toward crypto will be a net positive for PayPal, and he backs that with a Buy rating and $345 price target implying a one-year upside of 31%. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here.) That Wall Street agrees with Palmer is obvious from the Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock, supported by new fewer than 29 recent Buy ratings. These outweigh the 4 Holds that have also been set here. PYPL shares are trading for $262.29, and their $310.68 average price target suggests the stock has room to grow 18% this year. (See PayPal’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) CleanSpark (CLSK) Last up, CleanSpark, is both a software company and a clean energy company. That makes more sense than at first would be apparent – CleanSpark’s software products are designed to control microgrid and distributed energy systems. These systems allow users to go off-grid, opting out of traditional power distribution to tap into cleaner green energy sources. CleanSpark provides the control software for these systems. Earlier this year, CleanSpark made a couple of bold moves that made waves in its own industry, and in crypto. In March, the company put an offering of public shares on the market – more than 9 million common shares – at $22 each, raising more than $200 million before expenses. That alone got notice from investors. In addition, the company started using the funds to buy up more Bitcoin mining rigs. These are the computer systems through which new bitcoins are generated. They draw massive amounts of power, put out a lot of heat – and CleanSpark has invested heavily, not only in the computational mining rigs, which will slowly produce new bitcoins, but in the clean energy infrastructure to make the company’s Atlanta mining location 95% carbon-free. The company’s latest investment in Bitcoin mining will start to take physical shape later this year. And finally, in April, CleanSpark announced that it had secured contracts for an additional 22,680 Bitcoin miners. When all of the new rigs are installed, up and running, CleanSpark expects to increase its Bitcoin mining production to more than 3.2 EH/s. In the quarter ended March 31, CleanSpark produced 144 Bitcoins, and has produced a total of 205 Bitcoins since it began mining ops in December. In all of this, CleanSpark has not lost sight of its original focus. The company also announced in April that it had secured a net $16.2 million increase in its microgrid contracts, a year-over-year increase of 220%. In coverage of this stock for H.C. Wainwright, top analyst Amit Dayal writes, “We believe CleanSpark's execution on the microgrid and Bitcoin mining fronts could position the company to exceed our expectations for FY2021, as our assumptions now appear relatively conservative. The stock has pulled back since its January 2021 highs alongside some other Bitcoin mining comps, and general weakness across small-cap names. However, we believe, with Bitcoin prices remaining well above our assumptions, no known changes to mining operations, and the company adding to its microgrid backlog, the operational side of the story appears to be intact. We believe CleanSpark's valuation remains compelling at current levels with the company set for YoY revenue and earnings growth of more than 150% and more than 1,000%, respectively, in FY2022.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Dayal gives CLSK shares a Buy rating with a $50 price target that indicates confidence in a robust 135% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) There are only two recent reviews on this stock – including Dayal’s – but both agree: this is one to Buy. CLSK shares are currently trading for $21.26 and the price target averages to $47.50, suggesting an upside of 123% this year. (See CleanSpark’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Can Ethereum prices hit $5,000 in a week? That’s what one crypto expert speculates as Ether mints records

    The No. 2 crypto on the planet is extending its surge into rarefied territory, and that momentum higher has at least one crypto expert speculating that Ether prices could hit $5,000 within a week.

  • UPDATE 1-Broker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison

    Robinhood Financial on Monday struck back against comments by Warren Buffett that likened the retail brokerage to a casino that encourages millions of inexperienced day traders to place short-term stock market bets. At Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting on Saturday, Buffett said Robinhood has attracted, "maybe set out to attract," large numbers of people who just gamble on short-term price movements. Buffett's long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, was harsher, saying it was "god-awful that something like that would draw investment from civilized man and decent citizens."

  • HNA Group Assets Attract Interest From Fosun, JD.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($772 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January. The conglomerate started looking for strategic investors for Shenzhen-listed CCOOP Group Co., which operates convenience stores, department stores, logistics parks and online financial services, according to a March announcement on HNA’s website. Its airport assets and airline business are also seeking strategic investors, separate statements on the website show. HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co., which develops real estate projects including airport industrial parks, and Hong Kong-listed Hainan Meilan International Airport Co. are both owned by HNA.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.Hainan Airlines reported a net loss of 2.6 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2021 after losing 64 billion yuan last year, according to its latest financial report.(Adds more details about HNA assets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung Windfall Gives Richest Korean Woman $7 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, boosted her fortune to more than $7 billion after receiving billions of dollars in stocks in the much-awaited transfer of her husband’s assets.Hong, 75, inherited about 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics Co., making her the largest individual shareholder in the tech giant with a 2.3% stake, according to a filing last week. Hong is the richest woman in South Korea with a net worth of $7.4 billion as of Monday’s stock-market close, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.It’s another consequence of the massive passing of wealth after Lee’s death, which saw his son Jay Y. cement control over the group after his holdings rose significantly in key affiliates. The late Lee’s only son is worth $12.6 billion, according to the index, while his sisters Boo-jin and Seo-hyun saw their wealth swell to $5 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.“It’s a win-win situation for the family members,” said Park Ju-gun, head of Seoul-based research firm Leaders Index. “It has ensured more stable control for Jay Y. Lee, while other family members get more of a voice with their increased stakes.”A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on the family’s net worth.The drama over succession at South Korea’s largest company has roiled the country since the late Lee, the patriarch and longtime head of Samsung Electronics, suffered a heart attack in 2014. Jay Y. Lee has been accused in two different lawsuits of illegal behavior to ensure control over the conglomerate and is currently serving a jail sentence after a conviction for bribery in the first case.Hong received the biggest slice of the late Lee’s stake in Samsung Electronics as it was divided in a 3:2:2:2 ratio between her and her three children. Hong got about 33% of the shareholding, while her children each received about 22%, according to the legally prescribed ratio.Stock holdings in the conglomerate’s other key affiliates, its de facto holding company Samsung C&T Corp. and Samsung SDS Co., were transferred according to the same ratio.But Jay Y. was able to tighten his grip as he received half his father’s shares in Samsung Life Insurance Co., raising his stake to more than 10% from 0.06%. Samsung Life owns 8.5% of Samsung Electronics.Last week, the family announced its plan to pay one of the largest inheritance-tax bills at more than 12 trillion won ($10.7 billion), as well as its intention to donate 1 trillion won for medical facilities and about 23,000 works of art, including pieces by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet.Hong led Samsung’s Leeum museum, which houses works such as Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Untitled (Black Figure)” and Gerhard Richter’s “Two Candles.” She resigned as director in 2017, and hasn’t taken any management roles at Samsung companies.“It’s an extraordinary concentration of wealth,” Park said. “This single family’s fortune creates inequality even among conglomerates.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My employer paid me in crypto. It rose 700% in value. Now he wants employees to return the crypto and accept dollars

    ‘What do you think is a fair solution? Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked?’

  • U.S. Futures Slip as Tech Weighs; Dollar Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures slipped and European stocks struggled for traction on Tuesday as technology shares continued to weigh on equities. The dollar rallied.Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 Index traded down 0.3% a day after tech giants Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. dragged the underlying gauge lower on signs of quickening inflation. Technology shares were the biggest laggards in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as well, with semiconductor firm Infineon Technologies AG slumping nearly 5%.Treasuries dropped alongside most European bonds, while a gauge of commodity prices hovered at the highest level since 2012. WTI crude oil climbed above $65 a barrel. Digital token Ether extended its surge to set another record as larger rival Bitcoin slipped.As the global economic recovery gathers pace thanks to successful vaccine rollouts in much of the developed world, investors nevertheless remain attuned to risks. Inflation is a chief concern, with a gauge of prices paid for materials jumping to the highest since 2008 on Monday. The breadth of the rebound is also an open question, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that economic progress has been uneven across racial and income divides.Meanwhile, fierce new Covid-19 waves are enveloping India and parts of Southeast Asia, placing severe strain on their health-care systems and prompting appeals for help.“We do believe that inflationary pressures will continue this year and that’s driven by the kind of policy we have seen globally,” Rupal Agarwal, a quantitative strategist at Sanford C Bernstein, said on Bloomberg TV. “In the shorter term you can expect some pullback in the markets but the broader sentiment remains bullish” as the reopening and reflation trade remains in force, she said.Elsewhere, shares rose in Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. trade balance, factory orders, durable goods are due TuesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% as of 5:58 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.1%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.4%.The euro sank 0.5% to $1.2008.The British pound dipped 0.2% to $1.3881.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.475 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.3% to 109.42 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped two basis points to 1.62%.The yield on two-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 0.16%.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to -0.21%.Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.847%.Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.097%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.7% to $65.56 a barrel.Brent crude gained 1.8% to $68.75 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.5% to $1,783.09 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • Estee Lauder Sales Fall Short Despite Hint of Travel Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Estee Lauder Cos. reported quarterly sales that came in short of analysts’ estimates despite early signs of travel bouncing back.Sales rose in every region but didn’t meet expectations, with demand for makeup still stifled as customers don’t see many occasions to wear cosmetics like lipstick. Global net sales for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31 rose 16% to $3.86 billion, or 13% excluding currency fluctuations, the company said Monday in a statement.Resurgences in Covid-19 cases also caused temporary shutdowns of stores in important markets including the U.K., Japan, Canada, France and Brazil. Consumer traffic to stores remains down globally compared to pre-pandemic levels, the company said.Net sales for makeup declined across nearly all of Estee Lauder’s brands. Products like foundation and lip gloss have been particularly hurt by the pandemic, with workers yet to fully return to offices during the day and nightlife still muted in many countries around the world. The only region that saw growth in makeup last quarter was Asia.The shares fell as much as 4.6% in New York trading Monday. They had climbed 18% this year through April 30.Skin CareSkin care continues to perform well. In February, Estee Lauder agreed to increase its stake in Deciem, owner of the Ordinary cosmetics brand, for about $1 billion, and plans to buy the remaining interest in three years. The transaction is expected to be completed in May.The cosmetics giant said signs of a travel recovery were apparent, with shoppers returning to stores in transit hubs as tourism starts to inch back after grinding to a near total halt amid travel restrictions and shutdowns. Estee Lauder’s global travel retail business for the quarter grew year-over-year despite a lack of international travelers. That includes stores in places like airports and train stations.“We expect the momentum in our sales growth to build in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, not only from easing comparisons but also fundamental strength, as we drive recovery,” said Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda.The company expects reported net sales to climb as much as 12% this fiscal year, or as much as 10% excluding currency impacts.(Updates with chart, other details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.