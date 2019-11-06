Uber Sinks to New Record Low as IPO Share Lockup Expires

(Bloomberg) -- A large stake in Uber Technologies Inc. changed hands before the market opened on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said, as post-IPO selling restrictions lift for early investors and insiders.

Goldman Sachs sold about 2 million shares on behalf of an unknown selling holder at $26.90 each, a 4.0% discount to Tuesday’s closing price. Shares were offered at $26.75 to $27.00. Shares in 2019’s largest U.S. IPO closed 38% below the May offering price on Tuesday ahead of lockup expiration Wednesday.

This could be the first of many Uber block trades on Wednesday, a trader said. Goldman Sachs itself held a 4.1% stake, according to Bloomberg data as of June, putting it among the top 10 holders.

Uber shares fell as much as 8.7% in New York on Wednesday, touching a new all-time low of $25.58.

