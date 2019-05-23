Uber Brings Its Jump Electric-Bike Rental Service to Britain

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Uber Technologies Inc. is expanding its dockless bike rental service to the U.K., with an initial rollout in the north London borough of Islington.

About 350 of the bright-red bicycles will be available from Friday for by-the-minute rental through the company’s main ride-hailing app, and follows launches across North America and continental Europe.

The bikes have an electric pedal-assist system that can propel riders across the city at up to 15 mph. Uber plans to expand to other parts of London in coming months.

The company bought startup Jump Bikes last year for more than $100 million in cash and stock, the first acquisition under Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi. The move into bike rentals is part of Uber’s plan to diversify from a pure ride-hailing service to a comprehensive urban transport facilitator.

Last year, it also invested in U.S.-based e-scooter startup Lime, and says such services are designed to compliment public transportation and reduce the need for car ownership.

Unlike in many of the cities Jump is active in -- such as Los Angeles and Paris -- bikes face no competition in London from e-scooters. These vehicles remain illegal on British public roads despite efforts by billion-dollar startups to convince lawmakers otherwise.

Instead, Jump will primarily compete with the 11,500 bikes that form London’s public-bicycle service, although these do not include electric motors.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nate Lanxon in London at nlanxon@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Giles Turner at gturner35@bloomberg.net, Alistair Barr, Robin Ajello

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.