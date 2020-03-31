Uber co-founder Garrett Camp steps back from board director role

Garrett Camp, co-founder and chairman of Uber Technologies Inc., speaks during the Slush Tokyo startup event in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Slush Tokyo is a two-day international event and runs through to March 30. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Uber co-founder Garrett Camp is relinquishing his role as a board director and switching to board observer -- where he says he'll focus on product strategy for the ride hailing giant.

Camp made the announcement in a short Medium post in which he writes of his decade at Uber: "I’ve learned a lot, and realized that I’m most helpful when focused on product strategy & design, and this is where I’d like to focus going forward."

"I will continue to work with Dara [Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO] and the product and technology leadership teams to brainstorm new ideas, iterate on plans and designs, and continue to innovate at scale," he adds. "We have a strong and diverse team in place, and I’m confident everyone will navigate well during these turbulent times."

The Canadian billionaire entrepreneur signs off by saying he's looking forward to helping Uber "brainstorm the next big idea".

Camp hasn't been short of ideas over his career in tech. He's the co-founder of the web 2.0 recommendation engine, StumbleUpon. He's also founded a startup studio and incubator, Expa Studios and Expa Labs -- which has spawned startups like Haus, which is pushing an alternative model for home ownership. More recently he's been been building Eco: A crypto currency with an energy efficiency twist.

Meanwhile, Uber's other co-founder, Travis Kalanick, left the company board entirely at the end of last year -- having been forced out of the CEO role in 2017 following a shareholder revolt by prominent investors at the height of controversy around Uber's toxic workplace culture.

At the time, Camp said the culture controversy at Uber had left him "upset and deeply reflective". And he backed replacing Kalanick as CEO -- helping to bring in Khosrowshahi, who remains at Uber's helm.

Ryan Graves -- Uber’s first employee and first CEO -- also left the board last year, shortly after the IPO.

We've reached out to Uber for comment on the latest board change.