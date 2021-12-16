U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

Uber expands person-to-person deliveries across the US

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, Uber started a person-to-person package delivery service. Now, the company has expanded Uber Connect to more than 6,000 towns and cities (including all major metropolises) across the US and added a couple of extra features.

As with Uber Eats, couriers can now drop off or pick up the package from the customer's door. Previously, Uber Connect only officially had a curbside meeting option. Customers will be able to add delivery notes or instructions for their driver before pickup or delivery — it's probably worth letting them know about a fragile package, for instance.

New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego are among the cities in which Uber Connect is available. Uber initially tested Connect in 25 cities in the US, Australia and Mexico. 

Other companies have offered similar services for years, such as TaskRabbit. Still, Uber Connect's expansion suggests the service has proven popular enough to make it part of the company's offerings on a much broader basis, helping families and friends in thousands of towns and cities to quickly send each other items. 

