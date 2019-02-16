U.S. Markets closed

Uber Drags New York City into Court over Draconian Cap on Ride-Hail Drivers

Samantha Chang
uber new york taxi

Uber is suing New York, seeking to overturn the city’s year-long cap on new licenses for ride-hailing vehicles. The company said it’s suing the city because it’s worried that the temporary restriction could become a permanent draconian measure.

12-Month Cap Was Imposed To Curb Congestion

In its February 15 lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court, Uber claims the city is punishing it with a “ban first, study later” approach that’s anti-competitive and hurts customers who live outside of Manhattan.

“The City chose to significantly restrict service, growth, and competition by the for-hire vehicle industry, which will have a disproportionate impact on residents outside of Manhattan who have long been underserved by yellow taxis and mass transit.”

Read the full story on CCN.com.