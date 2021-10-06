U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,278.25
    -55.75 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,808.00
    -375.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,436.75
    -218.50 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.10
    -32.40 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.48
    -0.45 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    -10.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.31 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1546
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +0.90 (+3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3573
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4290
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,321.45
    +1,291.29 (+2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,245.55
    +28.18 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,948.38
    -128.72 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Uber to face UK tribunal over 'racially discriminatory' facial recognition systems

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·3 min read

Drivers in the UK are taking legal action against Uber over its real-time biometric identification checks, TechCrunch has reported. A union representing the drivers claims that some members were wrongly suspended when they were misidentified, and lost their licenses as a result. "[The] facial recognition systems... are inherently faulty and generate particularly poor accuracy results when used with people of color," the App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU) wrote in a blog post.

Backed by two worker's rights groups, the union is crowdfunding the legal action, taken on behalf of former UberEats courier Pa Edrissa Manjang and former Uber driver Imran Javaid Raja. It said they were "unfairly dismissed after the company's facial recognition system failed to identify them."

"Workers are prompted to provide a real-time selfie and face dismissal if the system fails to match the selfie with a stored reference photo," the ADCU wrote. "In turn, private hire drivers who have been dismissed also faced automatic revocation of their private hire driver and vehicle licenses by Transport for London."

Earlier in 2021, Uber was forced to reclassify UK drivers as workers, offering benefits like pension pay and holiday time. That came about because of a lawsuit filed on behalf of two Uber drivers, James Farrer and Yaseen Aslam, who eventually helped form the ADCU in February 2020. 

Transport for London (TfL) pulled Uber's license in 2019 over "a pattern of failures." One particular sore point was that it allowed uninsured and suspended drivers to operate in the city, due to a loophole allowing them to upload their photos to another driver's account. To meet the regulator's requirements, Uber introduced random driver checks via a facial recognition system that uses Microsoft's FACE API technology, according to the ADCU. (Uber won back its license in September of 2020.)

The union noted that Microsoft withdrew sales of its facial recognition software to US police departments, and that the use of similar software has been discontinued or banned by Amazon, IBM, Axon and other companies. It also cited stats showing that facial recognition programs are far less accurate for people of color. 

However, Uber pushed back, saying that it doesn't depend solely on AI. "Our Real-Time ID Check is designed to protect the safety and security of everyone who uses the Uber app by helping ensure the correct driver is behind the wheel," Uber responded in a statement to TechCrunch. "The system includes robust human review to make sure that this algorithm is not making decisions about someone’s livelihood in a vacuum, without oversight." It added that no Uber or Uber Eats accounts is suspended solely as a result of AI. 

However, Farrer said that the union has won at least 10 appeals in court against drivers dismissed by TfL that cite Uber's ID checks. "With Imran [Javaid Raja], Uber and TfL have already admitted they got it wrong. But he was out of work for three months. No apology. No compensation,”

Recommended Stories

  • Google's Nest Renew program can help you use more clean energy at home

    Nest Renew will look at when the power going into your home is cleaner and turn your Nest thermostats on or off accordingly.

  • HMD's first Nokia tablet features a huge battery and costs $250

    HMD/Nokia have launched their first tablet together, the 10.4-inch T20, with the key features being a large battery, cheap price and US availability.

  • Google search results now highlight sustainable travel and shopping

    Google has updated search to highlight sustainable travel, shopping and even stocks.

  • Amazon opens its first 4-star store outside the US

    Amazon has opened its first 4-star store outside the US.

  • T-Mobile wireless home internet service now costs $10 less

    T-Mobile has slashed $10 off the wireless home internet service it launched in April.

  • Pokémon is coming to Universal Studios Japan next year

    Universal Studios Japan has teamed up with the Pokémon Company to develop "groundbreaking" entertainment starting in 2022.

  • Surface Laptop Studio review: A better Surface Book, a missed opportunity

    The Surface Laptop Studio proves that Microsoft has learned from the mistakes of the Surface Book — well, most of them.

  • Scientists who created tools to build molecules win Chemistry Nobel

    German Benjamin List and Scottish-born David MacMillan won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developing new tools for building molecules that have helped make new drugs and are more environmentally friendly. They share the 10-million Swedish crown ($1.14-million) prize for their separate work on asymmetric organocatalysis, which the award-giving body said was "a new and ingenious tool for molecule building". "Organic catalysts can be used to drive multitudes of chemical reactions," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

  • Former Sennheiser engineer Axel Grell made a $200 pair of ANC true wireless earbuds

    Set to cost $200 when they go on sale next month, they feature components individually sourced and designed by Grell.

  • Google will hold its Pixel 6 event on October 19th

    Find out all about the company's latest smartphone lineup later this month.

  • Rode's PSA1+ boom arm works with small mics and cameras too

    Boom arms are basic tools for streamers, but Rode's PSA1 soon became a favorite. The company just unveiled the PSA1+ which looks to improve on the original in small, but important ways.

  • How and when to upgrade to Windows 11

    It might be months before you can install the OS through Windows Update, though.

  • Shiba Inu jumps 55% on exchange launch rumour

    The price of meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has doubled in the last few days following reports of a huge whale purchase.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 6th, 2021

    Following a bullish Tuesday session, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels and revisit Tuesday’s highs to support another bullish day ahead.

  • Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The deal announced by world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips last year has sparked concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing intellectual property to customers and rivals. The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details of the concessions in line with its policy, set an Oct. 27 deadline for its decision.

  • Marvell's Latest Data Infrastructure Offerings: Everything You Need To Know

    Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) unveiled a new advanced silicon platform based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) 3nm process technology. Marvell will have IP cores on upcoming TSMC 3nm silicon releases. Marvell introduces a standards-based silicon platform for multi-chip solutions that leverages the latest process technology, advanced die-to-die interface IP, and TSMC's advanced 2.5D Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) packaging technology. The new 3nm multi-chip pl

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices,

  • Is Now the Time to Buy T-Mobile Stock?

    The telecom giant's share price has trended downwards in recent weeks. Does this create a buying opportunity or is there reason to hold off?

  • Snapchat Was the Biggest Winner the Day Facebook Went Dark

    (Bloomberg) -- Snapchat use surged more than 20% after Facebook Inc.’s services went down for six hours Monday, the biggest winner among rival apps during the U.S. social media giant’s worst outage in years.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFacebook blamed network configuration glitches