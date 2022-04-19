Uber drops mask rules and says riders 'can always cancel' if they feel uncomfortable

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Uber emailed customers to announce masks are no longer required.

The CDC says it will not enforce mask mandates on transportation including rideshares.

Uber's message tells customers to take other safety precautions, like opening windows.

Uber emailed customers Tuesday morning announcing that riders and drivers would no longer be required to wear masks, though they're still recommended.

"If you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip," Uber said in the release.

"Many people may still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences," the rideshare company's email told customers. Riders will also be permitted to ride in the front seat if their group requires the extra seating, another change from previous COVID-era policy.

The note instructs customers to use other methods to stay safe and prevent infection, like rolling down windows, sanitizing hands, and covering mouths when coughing. It also says that local laws may still require masking in rideshare rides.

Uber and other rideshare services were required to enforce masking from both customers and riders under a CDC order from January 2021 mandating masks for passengers on all forms of travel. The CDC released an update on April 18 saying that it would no longer enforce mask requirements on transportation, though the agency still recommends them.

The policy change was spurred by a federal judge in Florida ruling that the CDC overstepped its authority in requiring masks, vacating the mask mandate. The US Transportation Security Administration then announced it would not enforce mandates.

Are you an Uber driver or passenger with thoughts about lifting the mask requirement? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@insider.com.

