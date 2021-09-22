U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,392.21
    +38.02 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,280.38
    +360.54 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,849.65
    +103.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.86
    +23.67 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.88
    +1.39 (+1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5420
    +0.3220 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,566.98
    -20.48 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.68
    +20.20 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.70
    +97.72 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Uber Eats adds map feature so users can find nearest restaurants for pickup

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Uber Eats is adding a new pickup map feature to its app that will allow users to search for restaurants or merchants close to them. The map localizes to the user, allowing them to type in what kind food they're looking for using either words or emojis to see what's nearby, including the exact distance from the user's location.

Image Credits: Uber Eats

The new map feature is the latest example of Uber's aim to build out Eats — a business unit the company believes will help it hit its profitability targets. Earlier this week, Uber said it could hit one measure of profitability in the third quarter, earlier than expected. Uber said it anticipates an increase in gross bookings and stronger adjusted EBITDA in the quarter than it had forecasted for shareholders in its last investor presentation.

Eats says the new feature was inspired by feedback from as many as 8 out of 10 users who have switched to other map apps to search for nearby food. The map is rolling out globally and should be available now to most users, according to an Uber Eats spokesperson.

Within the Uber Eats app and the Uber app itself, users will see options to choose Delivery or Pickup at the top. The map is activated when a user selects Pickup specifically. Typing in a burger or pizza emoji should direct the user to nearby burger or pizza joints, which the company says creates increased functionality that is both a time-saver and a fun way to explore local commerce.

Uber Eats says there are 700,000 local restaurants and merchants on its pickup map. The company anticipates an international rise in pickup orders and said it wants to make it easy for customers to quickly visualize their search results.

<p

dir="ltr">

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s 2021 iPad mini isn’t just living, it’s thriving

    Every few years all of the iPad mini lovers hold their breath as they wait to see whether this very specific device will keep on trucking or hit the chopping block. Well they probably needn’t worry for a while as the device just got a big modern makeover with Apple’s new iPad Pro-like design, an A15 Bionic SoC and new display tech. Professionals, including pilots, health care workers and industrial workers all use tablet devices for essential job functions -- and Apple’s iPad is essentially the only device out there with enough penetration and compatibility to be viable.

  • Nokia G50 review: Our verdict on the brand’s £199 5G phone

    It’s an affordable way to future-proof – but does the G50 performance deliver?

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Apple's iPad mini gets a powerful, pricier makeover

    Apple's latest iPad mini is a massive upgrade over its predecessor, but you'll pay more for the improvements.

  • 12 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best big tech stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now. It would be an understatement to say that the technology sector is the backbone […]

  • Apple Is Aggressively Pursuing This Massive Market With the iPhone 13

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) took the wraps off the hotly anticipated iPhone 13 models on Sept. 14, bringing a host of new features and improvements to its bread-and-butter product. Last year, when the iPhone 12 was announced, India wasn't among the countries getting the first batch. Apple had launched the iPhone 12 for preorders in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and a few other markets on Oct. 16, 2020, while India was in the second tier of countries getting the device on Oct. 30.

  • Don't skip crypto basics: What is mining and other must-know crypto terms

    It is essential to know crypto terminology before you invest. Understand what is mining, hard fork, soft fork, smart contracts and more.

  • iOS 15: Flagship ‘SharePlay’ feature is on its way, new iPhone update suggests

    One of the biggest features of iOS 15 finally looks set to be released, according to a new Apple update. When Apple introduced the new version of the iPhone operating system in June, one of its flagship features was SharePlay, which allows people to watch films or TV shows together over FaceTime. Now Apple has pushed out iOS 15.1 as an early beta to developers.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 22nd, 2021

    Following a third consecutive day in the red and a return to sub-$40,000 for Bitcoin, a Bitcoin move back through to $43,000 levels would support the pack.

  • Stop using Chinese smartphones over hidden censorship software, consumers warned

    Consumers have been urged to stop using smartphones made by a Chinese company after their built-in censorship capabilities were revealed.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Adobe Falls After Upbeat Forecast Fails to Impress Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. dropped about 4% in extended trading after a strong sales outlook for the current period failed to impress investors who have pushed up the stock almost 30% this year.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • The Morning After: The iPhone 13 review is here

    MIT says Tesla drivers pay less attention to the road when Autopilot is engaged, and NASA is shaking itself up ready for future missions.

  • Sony Bets Its Fall Game Lineup on Little-Known Studio, and Wins

    (Bloomberg) -- With hotly anticipated PlayStation exclusives like God of War and Horizon Forbidden West delayed to next year, video game publisher Sony Group Corp. is headlining its fall release schedule with a game from a little-known company that has never released a game before.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de

  • Every iPhone user should learn these 8 time-saving tricks

    Apple’s smartphone OS is now in its 15th iteration, so it shouldn’t come as any surprise that iOS is teeming with clever and intuitive features. Still, for some bizarre reason, Apple doesn’t always make these features well-known. Instead, the company is content to rely on Apple enthusiasts to bring some lesser-known iPhone tips to the … The post Every iPhone user should learn these 8 time-saving tricks appeared first on BGR.

  • Lithuania says throw away Chinese phones due to censorship concerns

    Lithuania's Defense Ministry recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities. Flagship phones sold in Europe by China's smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp have a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement", Lithuania's state-run cybersecurity body said on Tuesday. The capability in Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone software had been turned off for the "European Union region", but can be turned on remotely at any time, the Defence Ministry's National Cyber Security Centre said in the report.

  • MIT's toolkit lets anyone design their own muscle-sensing wearables

    MIT has unveiled a new toolkit that lets users design health-sensing devices that can detect how muscles move.

  • The Multiple Reasons Why Microsoft Stock Is a Winner

    It’s business as usual for Microsoft (MSFT) in 2021, with the stock on an almost constant steady upward trajectory. Looking ahead, Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth expects the good times to continue, claiming the “ongoing digital transformation, increasing cloud strength and new product introductions will continue to drive significant revenue and Economic Profit growth.” In fact, the 5-star analyst not only reiterated a Buy rating for MSFT stock but also increased the price target from $303 to $366