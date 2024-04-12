Uber Eats deal: Get $15 off orders of $20 or more for April 2024 with this code

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Convenience reigns supreme in 2024. From ordering fast delivery to even quicker pick-up, everyone needs something like, now. Uber Eats makes pick-up and delivery fast and easy, which is especially helpful when you realize you forgot something (hello, Amazon Prime. To help you with your last-minute dinner, groceries, and beyond, Uber Eats is offering $15 off your order of $20 or more with code REVIEWED46J1Z for April 2024. From a full takeout dinner with all the fixings to random things you forgot you needed like makeup or wine for a girl's night, you can choose from thousands of local restaurants, grocery stores, and more for delivery or pick-up.

How does Uber Eats work?

Once you create an Uber Eats account through the app, you can explore a wide range of restaurants and retailers in your area. Simply add items to your cart, select delivery or pick-up, and place your order! You’ll be able to track your order throughout the process and contact your delivery person directly by tapping “Contact” on the order tracking screen. For pick-up orders, you will be able to track the order process and know exactly when your order is ready for you.

How much does Uber Eats cost?

Uber Eats is free to join and prices per order vary depending on what restaurant you're ordering from and what service and delivery charges they have. Delivery, service, and local operating fees help cover delivery and platform costs and will be listed in your itemized receipt through the app.

What is Uber One?

You can sign up for Uber One for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year to access benefits like free delivery, up to 10% off eligible deliveries and pick-up orders, exclusive member pricing, and free cancelation with no fees or penalties.

Are tips included in my Uber Eats order total?

No! Tipping is not required and not added to your total. You can add a tip for your delivery person in the Uber Eats app before or after you place your order and 100% of the tip goes to the delivery person.

How do I get my Uber Eats order?

You’ll have three Uber Eats delivery options:

Leave at door: Your order will be left at your doorstep and you can include specific instructions in the notes field.

Meet at door: Your delivery person will meet you at your doorstep and hand you the order.

Pick up outside: Great for delivery to office buildings or larger orders, your delivery person will meet you outside of the address with your order.

